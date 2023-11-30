fbpx
    Herder Accuses Ugandan Soldiers of Stealing Livestock in West Pokot

    KahawaTungu ReporterBy No Comments1 Min Read
    FILE IMAGE OF RECOVERED LIVESTOCK

    Kenyan security agents are investigating claims Ugandan soldiers targeted and drove away with 400 heads of cattle in a village in Kacheliba, West Pokot County.

    The area is near the Kenya-Uganda border.

    A herder went to Kanyerus police post in the area and reported he was herding 400 heads of cattle in Lokales area when Uganda People’s Defence Forces arrived and confiscated the animals on Wednesday.

    The soldiers later drove them to Uganda claiming they had been stolen there in an earlier raid.

    The herder denies the claims the animals were stolen in Uganda and added some of them belonged to his brother who had brought them there for grazing.

    Police said they are liaising with their Ugandan counterparts to address the issue.

    The area experiences frequent cattle rustling amid operations on both Kenya and Uganda sides.

