Here’s a breakdown of each performance at the BET Awards 2024

Megan Thee Stallion electrified the stage with her dynamic performance of “HISS,” “BOA,” and “Where Them Girls At.” Known for her commanding presence and energetic delivery, Megan Thee Stallion captivated the audience with her signature style and hit songs.

Too $hort brought his classic hits “Shake That Monkey” and “Blow the Whistle” to life during the BET Awards 2024 Red Carpet Live Preshow. His lively performance and iconic rap verses added a nostalgic vibe to the event, showcasing his enduring influence in hip-hop.

4batz and Cash Cobain delivered a memorable medley of their popular tracks, including “act ii: date @ 8” and “Fisherrr,” at the BET Awards 2024 Red Carpet Live Preshow. Their collaborative energy and seamless transitions kept the audience engaged throughout their performance.

310babii, Bino Rideaux, Blxst, and DJ Quik kicked off the BET Awards 2024 Red Carpet Live Preshow with an exciting medley of hits. Their collective stage presence and blend of styles highlighted their individual talents and contributed to the energetic atmosphere of the event.

Connie Diiamond and Remy Ma teamed up to perform the remix of “Ghetto & Ratchet” at the BET Awards 2024 Red Carpet Live Preshow. Their collaboration brought a fierce and unapologetic energy to the stage, celebrating empowerment and self-expression through their music.

Hunxho took the stage at the BET Awards 2024 Red Carpet Live Preshow to perform “Your Friends” and “Closer to Over.” His introspective lyrics and soulful delivery resonated with the audience, showcasing his versatility as an artist.

October London mesmerized the crowd with his performance of “Mulholland Drive” at the BET Awards 2024 Red Carpet Live Preshow. His smooth vocals and evocative storytelling captivated listeners, creating a memorable moment during the event.

Tee Grizzley and Mariah the Scientist closed out the BET Awards 2024 Red Carpet Live Preshow with their performance of “IDGAF.” Their collaborative effort and powerful vocals left a lasting impression, rounding out a night filled with diverse and engaging musical performances.