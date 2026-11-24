The High Court has declared the two per cent Health Information Management System (HIMS) fee unconstitutional, citing lack of adequate public participation in its introduction, but suspended the effect of the ruling for 120 days to give the government time to address the procedural shortcomings.

Justice Reuben Nyakundi ruled that the fee contained in the Third Schedule of the Digital Health (Data Exchange Component) Regulations, 2025, was introduced in violation of Articles 10(2)(a) and 201(a) of the Constitution, as well as Section 5 of the Statutory Instruments Act.

The petition was filed by Nakuru-based surgeon Dr. Benjamin Gikenyi, who challenged the legality of the charge imposed on health-related transactions processed through the Health Information Management System.

The judge held that the introduction of the two per cent fee lacked sufficient public participation, particularly involving key stakeholders in the health sector, and raised questions over how the charge, capped at Ksh5,000, had been determined.

In the ruling, the court observed that the fee’s calculation, sustainability and terms of review required further scrutiny through a constitutionally compliant process.

However, Justice Nyakundi suspended the declaration of invalidity for 120 days, arguing that an immediate removal of the fee could disrupt a funding stream supporting a system that processes approximately 26,000 claims daily, potentially affecting healthcare facilities and patients.

The court directed the regulation-making authority to use the period to subject the HIMS fee to public participation in accordance with the Constitution and the Statutory Instruments Act.

It further ordered that any proposed fee be accompanied by a Regulatory Impact Statement explaining the basis for its calculation.

The court warned that failure to introduce a lawful fee entry within 120 days would result in the existing provision lapsing.

Justice Nyakundi declined to order refunds for fees already collected, noting that the charges had been imposed under a published legal instrument that was presumed valid and had not been annulled at the time of collection.

The court further observed that the fees had been collected in exchange for services already rendered and that refunding payments across hundreds of thousands of claims would be disproportionate to the procedural violation established in the petition.

The judge also declined to issue guidelines on government institutions doing business with their own citizens, stating that such policy-making fell outside the court’s judicial mandate.

However, the ruling noted that the Auditor General retains an independent constitutional mandate to audit the Department of Health’s accounts, including revenue collected through the HIMS fee.

On potential personal liability under Article 226(5) of the Constitution, the court observed that such liability would require proof of loss arising from the unlawful use of public funds, which had not been demonstrated in the petition.

The court also raised questions over whether the two per cent charge had received the necessary Senate concurrence, given that health services are devolved functions under the Fourth Schedule of the Constitution.

It directed State organs to take steps towards fulfilling their constitutional obligations and submit monthly implementation progress reports before the Deputy Registrar of the High Court, under the advisory of the Attorney General.

Separately, the court ruled that the appointment of private advocates by State institutions and county governments is not purely a private contractual matter but carries a public element, requiring compliance with principles of fairness, transparency, non-arbitrariness and equal opportunity.

The government now has 120 days to regularise the controversial HIMS fee through a constitutionally compliant process, failing which the existing fee entry will lapse.