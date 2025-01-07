Ministry Of Health Addresses Concerns Over HMPV Outbreak

The Ministry of Health has issued an update regarding reports of a flu-like illness allegedly linked to the Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV).

According to the ministry, HMPV is not a new virus and has long been recognized as a contributor to respiratory illnesses in Kenya.

Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) is a respiratory virus first identified in 2001. It is part of the Paramyxoviridae family, closely related to respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).

Despite being relatively lesser-known, HMPV is a common cause of respiratory infections globally, affecting individuals across all age groups, with severe outcomes observed in infants, the elderly, and those with weakened immune systems.

In a statement shared on X, the ministry clarified that there is no unusual surge in respiratory cases across the country.

“The national public health surveillance system is on high alert, and we are happy to confirm that currently, there is no reported increase in the expected number of patients presenting with respiratory symptoms in our health facilities,” the statement read.

The ministry urged the public to remain vigilant and adhere to preventive measures such as regular handwashing and proper respiratory hygiene.

They also encouraged those experiencing severe respiratory symptoms to seek medical attention immediately at the nearest health facility.

The ministry assured Kenyans that further updates would be provided as more information becomes available. For any inquiries, members of the public are advised to call the hotline number 719 for assistance.

Causes of HMPV

HMPV is caused by a single-stranded RNA virus that primarily targets the respiratory tract. The virus has two main subtypes, A and B, which are further divided into genetic lineages. These variations influence its ability to infect and its prevalence in different regions.

The primary cause of infection is the virus’s ability to attach to and invade cells in the respiratory tract. Once inside, it replicates and triggers an immune response, resulting in symptoms ranging from mild to severe respiratory illness.

How HMPV Spreads

HMPV spreads through respiratory droplets expelled when an infected person coughs, sneezes, or talks. It can also be transmitted via direct contact with contaminated surfaces, such as doorknobs or handrails, followed by touching the face, especially the nose, mouth, or eyes.

Close contact with infected individuals, particularly in crowded environments like schools, hospitals, or daycare centers, increases the risk of transmission. The virus is known to circulate more commonly during the late winter and spring seasons, aligning with other respiratory infections.

Effects of HMPV on Health

HMPV infections can range from mild cold-like symptoms to severe respiratory distress, depending on the individual’s age, underlying health conditions, and immune status.

Mild Effects

For most healthy individuals, HMPV causes symptoms resembling those of the common cold, including:

Runny or congested nose

Cough

Fever

Sore throat

Fatigue

Severe Effects

In high-risk populations, such as infants, older adults, and people with chronic illnesses, the virus can lead to more severe conditions, including:

Bronchiolitis: Inflammation of the small airways in the lungs

Pneumonia: Infection of the lungs

Acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS)

Secondary bacterial infections, exacerbating the illness

While HMPV infections are typically self-limiting, severe cases may result in prolonged hospitalization and, in rare cases, long-term respiratory complications. For immunocompromised individuals, recurrent or chronic infections may occur.

Prevention and Control

Preventing the spread of HMPV involves adhering to basic hygiene practices, such as regular handwashing with soap and water, avoiding close contact with infected individuals, and disinfecting frequently touched surfaces. Respiratory hygiene, including covering the mouth and nose while coughing or sneezing, also plays a critical role.

Currently, there is no specific antiviral treatment or vaccine for HMPV. Supportive care, such as hydration, rest, and over-the-counter medications, helps alleviate symptoms for most patients. In severe cases, oxygen therapy or mechanical ventilation may be necessary.