Hotel Employee Fatally Stabbed While Opening Gate to Kariobangi Home

A 44-year-old man was tragically stabbed and killed in a robbery outside his house in Nairobi’s Kariobangi estate.

Emmanuel Khamasi who is an employee at the Serena Hotels in Nairobi had arrived home at about 2 am on Tuesday morning and as usual, he called his wife to open the main gate for him.

The wife told police she woke up and threw the key to the man from the balcony as it is the norm and walked back to her bed oblivious of what he was facing.

Police said it was then that unknown people confronted Khamasi prompting a fight.

The attackers are believed to have targeted him for valuables including cash and mobile phone.

They stabbed him in the chest killing him on the spot.

It was until 6 am that the wife realized the man was not in the house.

This was after her neighbours called and alerted her that the body was lying at the gate.

Witnesses said she was heartbroken on receiving the news.

The hotel employees are usually dropped home late due to the festive busy schedule.

Police later arrived at the scene and moved the body to the mortuary pending autopsy and investigations.

Nairobi police boss Adamson Bungei said they have mounted operations in the area to get the gang behind the incident.

Meanwhile, a mentally ill man was lynched by a mob after he had attacked and killed his father in Muembeni village within the Ndetani sub-location, Makueni County.

Joseph Muteti, 37 is said to have attacked his father Muteti Musyimi, 72 in an altercation killing him.

Police said the man attacked his father using a stone.

He picked up a stone and hit him in the head killing him on the spot.

His mother who was present raised an alarm alerting villagers who responded and lynched him.

The woman told police the assailant now deceased had earlier refused to take his medicine.

The incident happened on December 9 at night, police said.

Police were called to the scene and helped to move the bodies to the mortuary.

The police said they are investigating the tragedy.