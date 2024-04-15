House Girl Vanishes with Sh10 Million Belonging to Chinese Employer in Nairobi

Police are hunting down a house girl who grabbed and vanished with Sh10 million belonging to a Chinese national in Nairobi.

The Chinese woman identified as Yang Fang reported to police she was at her apartment along Kindaruma Road on Friday, April 12 morning when the incident happened.

She said she had removed the cash and stuffed the same in a black pack before placing the same on a couch in the sitting room.

She claimed she intended to use the money to purchase fish food for selling. She claimed that the suspect was the only one in the sitting room.

She said she left for her bedroom to pick some personal stuff she had forgotten.

This took about ten minutes. It was then the house girl grabbed the bag and dashed out unannounced.

Police visited the scene and reviewed the security cameras and established the house girl left the apartment using a lift.

She later walked out of the compound carrying the black bag. She is said to have crossed to Ngong Road and boarded a private car to an unknown destination.

Police said they are investigating the claims. No arrest or recovery has been made so far.

Police say cases of stealing by servants are on the rise.