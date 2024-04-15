Minor Found Dead in Her Bed in Ruai

Detectives are investigating an incident in which the body of a girl aged eight was found on her bed in Ruai area, Nairobi.

Her mother reported to police the incident happened on Saturday afternoon.

She said she had woken up and embarked on house chores but realized hours later that her daughter had taken too long to wake up.

She said she went to her bedroom and tried to wake her up in vain. The mother said the body was stiff and cold when she screamed for help.

Police visited the scene and picked up the body to the mortuary pending autopsy and other investigations.

Meanwhile, a 32-year-old man was electrocuted as he climbed a metal gate to go to a neighbour’s house to ask him to reduce the volume of his radio in Korogocho, Nairobi.

Charles Ochieng Okinyi, according to his relatives had on Saturday had gone to request their neighbor to reduce the volume of the loud music.

And since he did not have the keys to the main gate, he tried to climb over it and suddenly screamed for help.

His wife rushed out and saw the man hanging on the said gate and informed the neighbors, who rushed to his rescue.

He was rushed to Mama Lucy Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival. He had sustained serious burns. Police who visited the scene said it was a possible case of electrocution.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy.

Meanwhile, a man died by suicide after hanging himself in his house in Komenya sub-location, Siaya County.

Pascal Okoth Akello, 46 hanged himself using a piece of clothe inside his bedroom.