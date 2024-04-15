Woman Collapses While Seeking Job at Recruiting Agency in Pangani

A 47-year-old woman collapsed and died while seeking a job opportunity at a recruitment agency in Pangani area, Nairobi.

The incident happened at the Mbuthia Muoge Company, a job placement bureau along Chai Road. The woman identified as Magdaline Ndanu was waiting to secure a job at the company when she collapsed while getting out of a toilet at the offices.

She was rushed to Ladnan hospital, where she was pronounced dead on arrival. The body, which had no physical injuries, was taken to the City mortuary awaiting postmortem examination, police said.

And the body of a man was found lying on the roadside long after a suspected murder in Kasarani area, Nairobi. The body was found near the perimeter wall of a church by locals.

The police were called and moved it to the mortuary pending identification and autopsy.

In Gatanga, Muranga County, the body of a man was found floating in River Kabuku. Police officers proceeded to the scene and established the body was naked and partially decomposed with no visible injuries.

The body was moved to General Kago hospital mortuary Thika for preservation awaiting autopsy that will determine the cause of death and identification.

In Embakasi Villa, police said they are investigating an incident where a woman died after a botched abortion. The body of the woman was found lying on the bed with no visible injuries.

Police said they are investigating the incident that happened on April 12 at night.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy.