Izzy Green, the celebrated American model admired for her captivating looks and dynamic presence, is 22 years old as of 2024. She was born on March 11, 2002, in Orlando, Florida, and has quickly risen to prominence in the world of glamour and fashion.

How Old Is Izzy Green? 22 years (as of 2025) Date of Birth March 11, 2002 Place of Birth Orlando, Florida Nationality American Zodiac Sign Pisces

Early Life

From a young age, Izzy exhibited a natural flair for modeling and performance. Raised in Florida, she nurtured her dream of entering the entertainment industry and steadily carved her path through talent, dedication, and charisma. Though she maintains a private stance on her family life, her heritage reflects a mixed-race background, primarily Latin, and she proudly embraces her American nationality.

Izzy Green Career

Izzy Green’s breakthrough came with her recognition as “Penthouse Pet of the Month,” a prestigious accolade that affirmed her influence and excellence in the modeling industry. This title not only brought her widespread acclaim but also solidified her position as one of the rising stars in adult glamour and fashion media.

Izzy Green Height, Weight and Body Measurements

Her distinct look—marked by her hazel eyes, brown hair, and a well-toned physique of 32-25-38—has made her a standout in photoshoots and publications. Standing 5 feet 6 inches (1.67 m) tall and weighing 57 kg (126 lbs), she continues to captivate audiences and followers with her bold yet elegant modeling style.

Personal Life

Beyond the spotlight, Izzy Green leads a vibrant personal life filled with creativity and joy. She enjoys dancing, traveling, swimming, and even baking, hobbies that reflect her dynamic personality and zest for life. Her ability to balance professional glamour with down-to-earth interests makes her especially relatable to her growing fan base.

Izzy Green Net Worth

Izzy’s thriving career has contributed to an estimated net worth of $350,000, earned through modeling, brand collaborations, and online content.

