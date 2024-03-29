Call waiting is a useful feature that allows you to manage incoming calls while you’re already on a call. By activating call waiting, you can seamlessly switch between calls without missing important conversations. In this guide, we’ll walk you through the step-by-step process of how to activate call waiting on your mobile device.

What is Call Waiting?

Call waiting notifies you of an incoming call while you’re on another call by producing a beep or tone. You have the option to accept the new call, put the current call on hold, or decline the incoming call.

Before activating call waiting, ensure that your mobile carrier and device support this feature. Most modern smartphones and cellular networks offer call waiting functionality, but it’s always best to confirm.

Open the settings menu on your mobile device. The exact location of the settings may vary depending on your device’s operating system (iOS, Android, etc.). Look for the “Phone” or “Calls” option within the settings menu. Tap on it to access additional call settings. Within the call settings menu, you should find an option labeled “Call Waiting” or something similar. Tap on this option to proceed. Toggle the switch or checkbox next to the “Call Waiting” option to turn it on. This action activates call waiting on your device. Depending on your device and carrier, you may have the option to customize call waiting settings. For example, you might be able to adjust the tone or notification preferences for incoming calls. Once you’ve activated call waiting, test the feature by placing a call to your mobile device from another phone. While on the call, initiate a second call to see if call waiting functions as expected. When you receive an incoming call while on another call, you’ll hear a beep or tone indicating the new call. Use your device’s screen prompts to decide whether to accept, decline, or put the current call on hold to answer the incoming call. If you ever wish to deactivate call waiting, simply revisit the call settings menu and toggle the switch or checkbox to turn off the feature.

