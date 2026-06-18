Excel makes it easy to increase a number by a percentage using simple formulas. Whether you are calculating price increases, sales commissions, taxes, or growth rates, understanding how to add a percentage to a number in Excel can save time and improve accuracy. With the right formula, Excel can automatically perform the calculation for any value.
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Enter Your Data
Start by entering the original number and the percentage you want to add.
Place them in separate cells for easier calculations.
- Enter the original number in one cell
- Enter the percentage in another cell
- Format the percentage cell as a percentage if needed
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Use a Simple Formula
To add a percentage to a number, multiply the number by one plus the percentage.
This increases the original value by the specified percentage.
- Use the formula: =A1*(1+B1)
- A1 contains the original number
- B1 contains the percentage
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Calculate the Increased Amount
Press Enter after typing the formula.
Excel will automatically calculate the new value.
- Check that the formula is correct
- Press Enter to display the result
- Verify the calculation if necessary
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Apply the Formula to Multiple Cells
If you have a list of numbers, you can copy the formula down a column.
This allows Excel to calculate multiple values quickly.
- Select the formula cell
- Drag the fill handle downward
- Apply the calculation to other rows
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Format the Results
You can format the result as a number, currency, or other format depending on your needs.
This makes the worksheet easier to read.
- Select the result cells
- Choose the desired number format
- Adjust decimal places if needed
Example
If cell A1 contains 100 and cell B1 contains 10%, use:
=A1*(1+B1)
The result will be 110.
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