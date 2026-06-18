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    How to Add a Percentage to a Number in Excel

    Damaris GatwiriBy No Comments2 Mins Read
    How to Add Another Page in Word How to Add a Percentage to a Number in Excel

    Excel makes it easy to increase a number by a percentage using simple formulas. Whether you are calculating price increases, sales commissions, taxes, or growth rates, understanding how to add a percentage to a number in Excel can save time and improve accuracy. With the right formula, Excel can automatically perform the calculation for any value.

    1. Enter Your Data

    Start by entering the original number and the percentage you want to add.

    Place them in separate cells for easier calculations.

    • Enter the original number in one cell
    • Enter the percentage in another cell
    • Format the percentage cell as a percentage if needed

    1. Use a Simple Formula

    To add a percentage to a number, multiply the number by one plus the percentage.

    This increases the original value by the specified percentage.

    • Use the formula: =A1*(1+B1)
    • A1 contains the original number
    • B1 contains the percentage

    1. Calculate the Increased Amount

    Press Enter after typing the formula.

    Excel will automatically calculate the new value.

    • Check that the formula is correct
    • Press Enter to display the result
    • Verify the calculation if necessary

    1. Apply the Formula to Multiple Cells

    If you have a list of numbers, you can copy the formula down a column.

    This allows Excel to calculate multiple values quickly.

    • Select the formula cell
    • Drag the fill handle downward
    • Apply the calculation to other rows

    1. Format the Results

    You can format the result as a number, currency, or other format depending on your needs.

    This makes the worksheet easier to read.

    • Select the result cells
    • Choose the desired number format
    • Adjust decimal places if needed

    Example

    If cell A1 contains 100 and cell B1 contains 10%, use:

    =A1*(1+B1)

    The result will be 110.

    Also Read: How to Activate a Standard Bank Card

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    Damaris Gatwiri is a digital journalist, driven by a profound passion for technology, health, and fashion.

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