Excel makes it easy to increase a number by a percentage using simple formulas. Whether you are calculating price increases, sales commissions, taxes, or growth rates, understanding how to add a percentage to a number in Excel can save time and improve accuracy. With the right formula, Excel can automatically perform the calculation for any value.

Start by entering the original number and the percentage you want to add.

Place them in separate cells for easier calculations.

Enter the original number in one cell

Enter the percentage in another cell

Format the percentage cell as a percentage if needed

Use a Simple Formula

To add a percentage to a number, multiply the number by one plus the percentage.

This increases the original value by the specified percentage.

Use the formula: =A1*(1+B1)

A1 contains the original number

B1 contains the percentage

Calculate the Increased Amount

Press Enter after typing the formula.

Excel will automatically calculate the new value.

Check that the formula is correct

Press Enter to display the result

Verify the calculation if necessary

Apply the Formula to Multiple Cells

If you have a list of numbers, you can copy the formula down a column.

This allows Excel to calculate multiple values quickly.

Select the formula cell

Drag the fill handle downward

Apply the calculation to other rows

Format the Results

You can format the result as a number, currency, or other format depending on your needs.

This makes the worksheet easier to read.

Select the result cells

Choose the desired number format

Adjust decimal places if needed

Example

If cell A1 contains 100 and cell B1 contains 10%, use:

=A1*(1+B1)

The result will be 110.

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