Activating your Standard Bank card is an important step before you can use it for purchases, ATM withdrawals, and other banking transactions. Whether you have received a new card, a replacement card, or a renewed card, activation helps ensure that it is ready for secure use. Learning how to activate a Standard Bank card allows you to access your banking services quickly and conveniently.

Before activation, make sure you have received your Standard Bank card and that all the details on it are correct.

Check the card for any visible damage.

Confirm that you have the correct card

Check the expiry date and card details

Keep the card in a safe place

Log In to the Standard Bank App or Online Banking

Standard Bank provides digital banking services that allow you to manage and activate your cards.

Access your account using your registered login details.

Open the Standard Bank app or website

Sign in securely

Navigate to your card management section

Select the Card Activation Option

Once you locate your card, choose the activation option available in the card settings.

Follow the instructions displayed on the screen.

Select the card you want to activate

Tap or click the activation option

Review the card information

Verify Your Identity

For security purposes, Standard Bank may require additional verification before activation is completed.

This helps protect your account from unauthorized access.

Enter a one-time password (OTP) if requested

Complete any security checks

Confirm the activation request

Create or Confirm Your PIN

You may be asked to set up a new PIN or confirm an existing one.

Your PIN will be required for ATM withdrawals and many card transactions.

Choose a secure PIN

Avoid predictable number combinations

Keep your PIN confidential

Start Using Your Card

Once activation is complete, your card will be ready for everyday use.

You can use it for purchases, withdrawals, and other supported banking services.

Check for activation confirmation

Make a small test transaction if desired

Monitor your account activity regularly

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