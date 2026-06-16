MTN Data Share allows you to share your mobile data with family members, friends, or other devices linked to your account. This feature is useful when you want multiple users to access data from a single bundle instead of purchasing separate packages. Learning how to activate MTN Data Share helps you manage your data more efficiently and keep connected devices online.

Before activating Data Share, check that your MTN plan supports the service.

Some data bundles and account types may have specific requirements.

Verify your account type

Check that your bundle supports sharing

Ensure you have an active data balance

Access MTN Self-Service Options

MTN typically provides Data Share management through its app, website, or USSD services.

Choose the option that is available for your account.

Open the MTN app or online account

Access the data management section

Follow the available Data Share options

Add the Number You Want to Share With

You will need to register the person or device that will receive the shared data.

Enter the mobile number carefully to avoid mistakes.

Select the Data Share feature

Add the recipient’s MTN number

Confirm the details before proceeding

Activate the Data Share Service

Once the recipient has been added, complete the activation process.

The shared user should then be able to use data from your bundle.

Confirm the sharing request

Follow any verification steps required

Wait for activation confirmation

Monitor Your Shared Data Usage

After activation, keep track of how much data is being used.

This helps you avoid unexpectedly exhausting your data balance.

Check your remaining data regularly

Monitor usage through the MTN app

Adjust sharing settings if necessary

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