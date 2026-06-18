Microsoft Word automatically creates new pages as you type, but there are times when you may want to add a new page manually. Whether you are starting a new chapter, creating a cover page, or organizing a document, knowing how to add another page in Word can help you format your work more effectively. With a few simple steps, you can insert a new page wherever you need it.
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Open Your Word Document
Start by opening the document where you want to add a new page.
Place your cursor at the location where the new page should appear.
- Open Microsoft Word
- Open the desired document
- Position the cursor correctly
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Use the Insert Tab
Word provides an option to insert a blank page directly into your document.
This creates a new page at the cursor’s location.
- Click the Insert tab
- Select Blank Page
- A new page will be added instantly
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Use a Page Break
Another way to add a page is by inserting a page break.
This forces the content after the cursor onto a new page.
- Place the cursor where you want the new page
- Press Ctrl + Enter on Windows
- Press Command + Enter on Mac
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Check the Document Layout
After adding the page, review your document to ensure everything is positioned correctly.
Adjust spacing or formatting if necessary.
- Scroll through the document
- Confirm page placement
- Make any needed adjustments
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Continue Editing
Once the new page has been added, you can type, insert images, or add other content as needed.
The page will function like any other page in the document.
- Add text or graphics
- Format the page as desired
- Save your changes regularly
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