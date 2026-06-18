Microsoft Word automatically creates new pages as you type, but there are times when you may want to add a new page manually. Whether you are starting a new chapter, creating a cover page, or organizing a document, knowing how to add another page in Word can help you format your work more effectively. With a few simple steps, you can insert a new page wherever you need it.

Start by opening the document where you want to add a new page.

Place your cursor at the location where the new page should appear.

Open Microsoft Word

Open the desired document

Position the cursor correctly

Use the Insert Tab

Word provides an option to insert a blank page directly into your document.

This creates a new page at the cursor’s location.

Click the Insert tab

tab Select Blank Page

A new page will be added instantly

Use a Page Break

Another way to add a page is by inserting a page break.

This forces the content after the cursor onto a new page.

Place the cursor where you want the new page

Press Ctrl + Enter on Windows

on Windows Press Command + Enter on Mac

Check the Document Layout

After adding the page, review your document to ensure everything is positioned correctly.

Adjust spacing or formatting if necessary.

Scroll through the document

Confirm page placement

Make any needed adjustments

Continue Editing

Once the new page has been added, you can type, insert images, or add other content as needed.

The page will function like any other page in the document.

Add text or graphics

Format the page as desired

Save your changes regularly

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