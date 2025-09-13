Microsoft Word is a widely used word processing program that offers many tools to improve the layout and presentation of your documents. One useful feature is the ability to add columns. Columns are often used in newsletters, brochures, articles, and other documents to make text easier to read and more visually appealing. Instead of having long lines of text stretching across the page, columns divide your writing into neat sections, similar to what you see in newspapers. Adding columns in Word is simple, and you can customize them to suit your document’s purpose. Here is a guide on how to add columns in Word.

Open Your Document

Start by opening the document where you want to insert columns. If you are beginning a new project, open Word and type or paste in your content first. Highlight the Text

If you want only part of the document to appear in columns, highlight that section. If you want the entire document in columns, there is no need to highlight. Go to the Layout Tab

On the top menu bar, click on the Layout tab. In older versions of Word, this may be labeled Page Layout. Select Columns

In the Layout tab, look for the Columns option. Click on it, and a small menu will appear with choices such as One, Two, Three, Left, and Right. Choose the Number of Columns

Select the option that fits your needs. For example, choosing Two will split your text into two even columns. Three will create three columns, while Left and Right make uneven column widths for special layouts. Customize Your Columns

If you want more control, click on More Columns at the bottom of the menu. Here you can adjust the number of columns, spacing, line between columns, and apply the setting to the whole document or just the selected text. Apply and Check Your Layout

After choosing your settings, click OK. Your document will now display text in columns. Scroll through to make sure everything looks the way you want.

Also Read: How Old Must You Be To Open A Bank Account