The Central Supplier Database (CSD) allows businesses to register and manage their supplier information for government procurement opportunities. One important part of registration is selecting the commodities that describe the goods or services your business provides. Learning how to add commodities on CSD helps ensure that government departments can find your business when searching for suppliers in your industry.
-
Log In to the CSD Portal
Start by accessing the CSD website and signing in with your registered username and password.
Ensure you have the necessary permissions to update your supplier profile.
- Open the CSD portal
- Enter your login details
- Access your supplier profile
-
Navigate to Your Supplier Profile
After logging in, locate the section where your business information is managed.
This area contains the commodity selection options.
- Open your supplier profile
- Locate the commodity or classification section
- Select the edit option if necessary
-
Search for Relevant Commodities
Use the search feature to find commodities that match the products or services your business offers.
Choose categories that accurately represent your business activities.
- Search using keywords
- Review available commodity descriptions
- Select relevant options only
-
Add the Selected Commodities
Once you find the appropriate commodities, add them to your supplier profile.
You can usually select multiple commodities if your business offers a range of products or services.
- Select the required commodities
- Add them to your profile
- Ensure the selections are accurate
-
Save and Confirm the Changes
After adding the commodities, save your updates to ensure they are recorded in the system.
Review the information before exiting.
- Save the updated profile
- Confirm the commodities appear correctly
- Check for any error messages
-
Keep Your Commodity List Updated
As your business grows or changes, review your commodity selections regularly.
Keeping your profile current can improve your visibility in procurement opportunities.
- Review your profile periodically
- Add new commodities when needed
- Remove commodities that no longer apply
Also Read: How to Add a Device on DStv Now
Email your news TIPS to Editor@Kahawatungu.com — this is our only official communication channel