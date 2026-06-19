The Central Supplier Database (CSD) allows businesses to register and manage their supplier information for government procurement opportunities. One important part of registration is selecting the commodities that describe the goods or services your business provides. Learning how to add commodities on CSD helps ensure that government departments can find your business when searching for suppliers in your industry.

Start by accessing the CSD website and signing in with your registered username and password.

Ensure you have the necessary permissions to update your supplier profile.

Open the CSD portal

Enter your login details

Access your supplier profile

Navigate to Your Supplier Profile

After logging in, locate the section where your business information is managed.

This area contains the commodity selection options.

Open your supplier profile

Locate the commodity or classification section

Select the edit option if necessary

Search for Relevant Commodities

Use the search feature to find commodities that match the products or services your business offers.

Choose categories that accurately represent your business activities.

Search using keywords

Review available commodity descriptions

Select relevant options only

Add the Selected Commodities

Once you find the appropriate commodities, add them to your supplier profile.

You can usually select multiple commodities if your business offers a range of products or services.

Select the required commodities

Add them to your profile

Ensure the selections are accurate

Save and Confirm the Changes

After adding the commodities, save your updates to ensure they are recorded in the system.

Review the information before exiting.

Save the updated profile

Confirm the commodities appear correctly

Check for any error messages

Keep Your Commodity List Updated

As your business grows or changes, review your commodity selections regularly.

Keeping your profile current can improve your visibility in procurement opportunities.

Review your profile periodically

Add new commodities when needed

Remove commodities that no longer apply

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