DStv Now, now known as DStv Stream, allows subscribers to watch live TV, movies, series, and sports on multiple devices. To enjoy your content on a new phone, tablet, smart TV, or computer, you need to sign in with your DStv account. Learning how to add a device on DStv Now helps you access your entertainment wherever you are and manage your registered devices effectively.

Before adding a device, make sure you have an active DStv account and know your login details.

You will need the same account credentials on all devices.

Verify your DStv account is active

Have your email address and password ready

Check your subscription status

Download or Open the DStv App

On the device you want to add, install the DStv Stream app or visit the DStv streaming website.

The app is available on various mobile devices and smart TVs.

Download the DStv Stream app if necessary

Open the app or website

Ensure you have an internet connection

Sign In to Your Account

Use your DStv account credentials to log in on the new device.

This links the device to your account automatically.

Enter your email address

Type your password

Complete the login process

Authorize the Device

Depending on the device, you may be asked to confirm or authorize the login.

Follow any on-screen instructions provided.

Verify the login if prompted

Enter any required code

Complete the authorization process

Manage Registered Devices

DStv limits the number of devices that can be registered to one account.

If you have reached the limit, you may need to remove an old device before adding a new one.

Check your registered devices

Remove unused devices if necessary

Keep track of device limits

Start Streaming Content

Once the device has been added successfully, you can begin watching available content.

Your viewing options will depend on your subscription package.

Browse live TV and on-demand content

Test playback to confirm access

Enjoy streaming on your new device

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