How to Buy a Takealot Voucher

Takealot Gift Vouchers are a convenient way to shop online or give someone the freedom to choose their own products. They are available in various denominations and can be purchased directly from the Takealot website. Once purchased, the voucher is delivered electronically and can be redeemed for eligible purchases on Takealot. Gift vouchers are valid for three years from the date of issue and can be used until their balance is exhausted.

Open the Takealot website and navigate to the Gift Vouchers section.

You can choose from fixed-value vouchers or select your own amount, depending on your preference.

Visit the Takealot website

Open the Gift Vouchers section

Browse the available voucher options

Select the Voucher Amount

Choose the gift voucher value you want to purchase.

Takealot offers vouchers from as little as R25 up to R5,000, depending on the option you select.

Choose a fixed-value voucher or a custom amount

Review the voucher value

Add it to your cart

Proceed to Checkout

Once you have added the voucher to your cart, continue to the checkout page.

Sign in to your Takealot account or create a new account if you do not already have one.

Review your shopping cart

Sign in or register

Continue to checkout

Complete the Payment

Select your preferred payment method and complete the transaction.

After payment has been confirmed, the gift voucher will be delivered electronically to the recipient’s email address or to the email address you specified during checkout.

Choose your payment method

Confirm the purchase

Wait for the voucher email

Redeem the Gift Voucher

To use the voucher, sign in to your Takealot account and redeem the 20-digit voucher code.

Once redeemed, the voucher balance is added to your account and can be used during checkout for eligible purchases. After redemption on either Takealot or Mr D, the voucher becomes exclusive to that platform. Gift vouchers cannot be exchanged for cash or used to buy other gift vouchers.

Enter the voucher code into your account

Apply the available balance during checkout

Keep track of the remaining voucher balance

Also Read: How to Buy Airtime with a Mr Price Account