How To Buy Data On Glo: A Step-By-Step Guide

Glo, one of Nigeria’s leading telecommunications companies, offers a range of data plans to keep you connected and browsing seamlessly.

Whether you need data for browsing, social media, streaming, or staying connected with loved ones, Glo has various data bundles to suit your needs and budget.

If you’re a Glo subscriber and want to learn how to buy data on your line, follow this step-by-step guide to easily purchase data and stay connected.

Step 1: Check Your Airtime Balance

Before buying data on Glo, ensure that you have enough airtime balance on your line. Dial *124# on your Glo line to check your airtime balance.

If your balance is low, recharge your line with the desired amount of airtime.

Step 2: Choose the Data Plan

Glo offers a variety of data plans with different data volumes and validity periods. To view the available data plans, dial *777# on your Glo line and follow the on-screen instructions. You will see a list of data bundles with their respective prices and validity periods.

Step 3: Select the Data Plan

From the list of available data plans, choose the one that best meets your data needs. Glo offers daily, weekly, monthly, and special data plans, as well as data + voice bundles. Select the data plan by entering the corresponding number or code on your phone.

Step 4: Confirm Your Selection

After selecting the data plan, Glo will display a confirmation message with the details of the chosen data bundle, including the price and validity period. Review the information to ensure it matches your preference.

Step 5: Purchase the Data Plan

To proceed with the purchase, reply with the number or code corresponding to “Confirm” or “Proceed” in the confirmation message.

Glo will deduct the cost of the data bundle from your airtime balance, and you will receive a notification confirming the successful purchase of the data plan.

Step 6: Check Your Data Balance

After buying the data plan, you may want to check your data balance to monitor your data usage. Dial 1270# on your Glo line, and a message will display your remaining data balance and the expiration date of the data bundle.

Important Notes

Some Glo data plans come with special bonuses, such as bonus data or free social media access. Be sure to check the terms and conditions of the specific data plan you choose to enjoy the bonuses.

Glo also offers “Data Gifting” options, allowing you to share data with friends and family. You can gift data by dialing 127Recipient’s Number*Data Amount#.

Glo often introduces special data offers and promotions. Keep an eye out for these offers as they can provide excellent value for money.

By following this step-by-step guide, you can easily buy data on your Glo line and enjoy uninterrupted internet access for all your browsing, streaming, and communication needs. Stay connected with Glo’s reliable and affordable data plans.

