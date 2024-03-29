How To Cancel Call Divert: A Simple Guide

Call divert, also known as call forwarding, is a useful feature that redirects incoming calls to another phone number. However, there may come a time when you no longer need call divert active on your phone. In this guide, we’ll walk you through the steps how to cancel call divert devices, ensuring you regain control of your incoming calls.

Open the Phone app on your Android device.

Tap the menu icon (usually three dots) or navigate to Settings.

Select the Call settings or Call forwarding option.

Choose Voice call or Call forwarding settings.

Select the call divert option you want to cancel (e.g., Always forward, Forward when busy).

Tap Disable, Turn off, or Cancel to deactivate call divert for the selected option.

Cancel Call Divert on iPhones (iOS)

Open the Settings app on your iPhone.

Scroll down and tap on Phone.

Select Call Forwarding.

Toggle off the switch next to Call Forwarding to deactivate all call forwarding settings.

Alternatively, tap on each forwarding option (e.g., Forwarding when busy) and disable them individually.

Feature Phones

Access the call settings menu on your feature phone. This can usually be found in the Settings or Tools section of the phone's menu.

Navigate to Call settings or Call divert settings.

Choose the type of call forwarding you want to cancel (e.g., Forward all calls, Forward when busy).

Select Disable, Cancel, or Turn off to deactivate call divert for the selected option.

Landline Phones

Lift the receiver and listen for the dial tone.

Dial the deactivation code for call divert provided by your landline service provider. This code is typically *73 or #73 followed by the send or call button.

Wait for a confirmation tone or message indicating that call divert has been successfully cancelled.

Verify

After following the above steps, make a test call to your phone number to ensure that incoming calls are no longer being diverted.

If the test call rings directly to your phone instead of being diverted, the cancellation was successful.

