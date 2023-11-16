Changing your IP address is a useful step to enhance your privacy, security, or access to specific content. Below are methods on how to change IP address:

Access Router Settings Open a web browser and enter your router’s IP address in the address bar. Typically, it’s something like 192.168.1.1 . Log in with your router credentials.

Change DHCP Settings Look for the DHCP settings. Change the starting IP address to a different one. Save the changes.

Reconnect Devices Disconnect and reconnect your devices to the network to obtain a new IP address.



Use a VPN

Choose a VPN Service Subscribe to a reliable VPN service. Popular options include NordVPN, ExpressVPN, or CyberGhost.

Download and Install Download and install the VPN application on your device.

Connect to a Server Open the VPN app, log in, and connect to a server from a location of your choice.

Check IP Address Visit a website like “WhatIsMyIP.com” to confirm your new IP address.



Use a Proxy Server

Find a Proxy Server Choose a trustworthy proxy server. You can find free and paid options online.

Configure Proxy Settings In your device settings, enter the proxy server details, including the IP address and port.

Verify IP Change Check your IP address using an online tool to confirm the change.



Mobile Data Tethering

Use Mobile Hotspot Turn on the mobile hotspot on your smartphone.

Connect Devices Connect your computer or other devices to the hotspot.

New IP Address Devices connected to the hotspot will have a different IP address from your home network.



Contact Your ISP

Contact ISP Support If you need a more permanent change, contact your Internet Service Provider (ISP) and request a new IP address.

Explain Reason Explain your reasons for needing a new IP address, such as security concerns or specific requirements.



Tips

Always follow the terms of service for your ISP or any service you use to change your IP address.

Be aware that some services might block access from known VPN or proxy IP ranges.

Changing your IP address can offer benefits in terms of privacy and security. Whether you opt for a VPN, proxy, or router adjustment, ensure that you follow best practices and adhere to any terms and conditions set by the service providers involved.

