How To Change MTN Transfer PIN

Changing your MTN transfer PIN is essential to keep your mobile banking activities secure. The transfer PIN is a four-digit code that authorizes any transfer of credit or airtime from your MTN account.

Follow these steps to change your MTN transfer PIN:

Open Your Phone Dialer

Unlock your mobile phone and open the dialer app. Make sure you have sufficient network coverage.

Dial the USSD Code

Dial the USSD code to access the MTN transfer PIN change menu. The code to dial is 600DefaultPINNewPINNewPIN#.

DefaultPIN: This is the initial PIN provided by MTN. You’ll need to replace it with the actual default PIN you received.

NewPIN: Choose a new four-digit PIN that you’ll remember easily.

Confirm the Change

After entering the USSD code with the appropriate values, press the call button. A confirmation message will appear on your screen, indicating that your MTN transfer PIN has been successfully changed.

Test the New PIN

To ensure that the change was successful, try making a test transfer using the new PIN. This will verify that the PIN change has taken effect.

Remember Your New PIN

It’s crucial to remember your new transfer PIN. Do not share it with anyone and avoid using easily guessable combinations such as birthdates or sequential numbers.

Note for Future Transactions

You’ll need to use your new transfer PIN for any credit or airtime transfers in the future. Update your records and ensure that you don’t forget or misplace the new PIN.

Security Measures

To further enhance security, do not store your PIN on your device or write it down where others can access it. If you suspect any unauthorized access or security breach, contact MTN customer care immediately.

Lost or Forgotten PIN

If you forget your transfer PIN or need assistance changing it, you can contact MTN customer care for support. They will guide you through the process and help you reset your PIN if necessary.

Changing your MTN transfer PIN is a simple process that significantly contributes to the security of your mobile transactions.

Always ensure that your PIN is known only to you and that you update it periodically to enhance your account’s safety.

