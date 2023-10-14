How to Change Your Snapchat AI Gender with the Gender Swap Filter

Snapchat, a popular social media app, offers a variety of fun and entertaining filters to transform your appearance. One of these filters is the “Gender Swap” filter, which allows you to experiment with your gender presentation in photos and videos. If you’re curious about how to change your Snapchat AI gender using this filter, we’ve got you covered with a step-by-step guide.

Step 1: Open the Snapchat App

Start by opening the Snapchat app on your mobile device. Ensure that you are logged into your Snapchat account.

Step 2: Access the Camera Screen

The Snapchat camera screen is where you can apply filters and capture photos or videos. To access it, tap the camera icon on the bottom center of the screen.

Step 3: Activate Filters

Swipe from left to right on the camera screen to scroll through the available filters. You’ll find a wide range of filters, including the “Gender Swap” filter.

Step 4: Find the “Gender Swap” Filter

As you swipe through the filters, you’ll come across the “Gender Swap” filter. This filter typically features an icon of a male and female face.

Step 5: Apply the Filter

Once you’ve found the “Gender Swap” filter, tap on it to apply it to your camera view.

You’ll see your appearance change to the opposite gender.

Step 6: Capture Your Snap

With the “Gender Swap” filter applied, you can take a photo or record a video by pressing the capture button as you normally would on Snapchat.

Step 7: Save or Share Your Snap

After capturing your snap, you can choose to save it to your device’s gallery, send it to your friends, or post it to your Snapchat story.

Step 8: Remove the Filter

If you want to return to your original appearance, simply swipe left or right to access other filters or remove the “Gender Swap” filter.

Snapchat’s “Gender Swap” filter is a playful and creative way to experiment with your appearance and change your AI gender presentation in photos and videos. It’s one of the many filters that Snapchat offers to enhance your social media experience. Have fun with it and get creative with your snaps!

Remember that Snapchat’s filters, including the “Gender Swap” filter, are designed for entertainment and should be used responsibly and with respect for gender diversity. That is how to change your Snapchat AI gender.

