How To Check Account Balance On Access Bank: A Step-By-Step Guide

Checking your account balance with Access Bank is a straightforward process that allows you to keep track of your finances conveniently.

Whether you prefer using your phone, an ATM, or an internet-connected device, follow this step-by-step guide to access your account balance easily.

Methods to Check Account Balance

Access Bank offers multiple ways to check your account balance:

Mobile Banking App: Access Bank’s mobile app lets you view your account balance anytime, anywhere.

ATM: You can use Access Bank’s ATMs to check your account balance.

Internet Banking: Access your account through the bank’s online platform to view your balance.

USSD Code: Dial a USSD code from your mobile phone to quickly check your balance.

SMS Banking: Send a text message to receive your account balance on your mobile phone.

Step-by-Step Guide to Check Account Balance:

Using Mobile Banking App

Download and install the Access Bank mobile app from your device’s app store.

Log in to the app using your credentials.

Navigate to the “Account Balance” or “My Accounts” section.

Your account balance will be displayed on the screen.

Using ATM

Visit any Access Bank ATM.

Insert your ATM card and enter your PIN.

Select the “Balance Inquiry” or “Check Balance” option.

Your account balance will be displayed on the ATM screen.

Using Internet Banking

Visit Access Bank’s official website and log in to your internet banking account.

Go to the “Accounts” or “My Accounts” section.

Your account balance will be visible on the dashboard.

Using USSD Code

Dial the Access Bank USSD code *901# on your mobile phone.

Follow the on-screen prompts to select the option for “Balance Inquiry.”

Your account balance will be sent to you via SMS.

Using SMS Banking

Send an SMS with the keyword “BAL” to a specific Access Bank SMS banking number (e.g., 08160000612).

You will receive an SMS containing your account balance.

Tips

Ensure you have your ATM card and PIN handy if you choose the ATM method.

Make sure your mobile banking app is up-to-date for accurate results.

Double-check the USSD code before dialing to avoid errors.

Some methods, such as using the mobile app or SMS banking, may require an internet connection.

Be cautious when using public spaces to check your account balance, especially if you’re entering sensitive information.

Those were steps on how to check account balance on access bank

Checking your account balance with Access Bank is a quick and secure way to stay informed about your finances. Choose the method that best suits your preferences and enjoy the convenience of monitoring your account balance at your convenience.

