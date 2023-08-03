How To Check Airtel Data Balance: A Quick And Easy Guide

Keeping track of your data usage is essential to avoid unexpected interruptions in your internet access. Airtel, one of Nigeria’s leading telecommunications companies, provides a simple and convenient way for its subscribers to check their data balance.

Whether you are using daily, weekly, or monthly data plans, knowing your data balance helps you manage your internet usage efficiently.

If you’re an Airtel subscriber and want to learn how to check your data balance, follow this quick and easy step-by-step guide.

Method 1: Using USSD Code

Airtel offers a USSD code that allows you to check your data balance quickly. Here’s how to do it:

Step 1: Dial *140# on your Airtel line.

Step 2: Wait for a few seconds, and a message will appear on your screen displaying your remaining data balance and the expiration date of the data plan.

Method 2: Using SMS

You can also check your Airtel data balance by sending a simple SMS. Here’s how to do it:

Step 1: Compose a new text message on your phone.

Step 2: Type “STATUS” (without quotes) in the message body.

Step 3: Send the message to 141.

Step 4: Within a few moments, you will receive an SMS containing your remaining data balance and the validity period of the data plan.

Method 3: Using Airtel Thanks App

Airtel also provides the Airtel Thanks App, a user-friendly mobile application that allows you to manage your Airtel services, including checking your data balance. Here’s how to do it:

Step 1: Download and install the Airtel Thanks App from your device’s app store.

Step 2: Open the app and log in using your Airtel number and OTP (One-Time Password) received through SMS.

Step 3: Once logged in, navigate to the “Account” or “Data Usage” section within the app.

Step 4: Your data balance and other details will be displayed on the screen.

Important Notes

Data balance check methods may vary depending on your location and the type of Airtel data plan you are using. The USSD code method and SMS method are widely used and work for most Airtel subscribers.

Ensure that you have sufficient airtime or data to send the SMS or use the USSD code for checking your data balance.

Airtel may occasionally update its USSD codes or data balance check procedures. If you encounter any issues, you can contact Airtel customer care for assistance.

By following this quick and easy guide, you can check your Airtel data balance anytime and stay informed about your internet usage. Whether you are using Airtel’s daily, weekly, or monthly data plans, monitoring your data balance helps you make the most of your internet experience without any surprises. Stay connected with Airtel’s reliable data services and enjoy seamless browsing, streaming, and communication on Nigeria’s trusted network.

