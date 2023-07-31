How To Check BVN On MTN, Glo, 9Mobile, And Airtel

Your Bank Verification Number (BVN) serves as a crucial means of identification when it comes to financial transactions, and it plays a vital role in fraud tracking.

It is essential to know your BVN for all your different bank accounts to ensure that no unauthorized transactions are made without your knowledge.

In this article we guide you how to check BVN on MTN BVN on MTN, Glo, 9Mobile, and Airtel, along with why it is important to do so regularly.

How to Check BVN on MTN

To check your BVN on MTN, you have two major options:

Option 1: Via USSD Code

Dial 5650# from your MTN mobile phone.

You will receive a notification containing your BVN number.

Ensure you have a sufficient balance of at least Twenty Naira in your MTN account before dialing the code.

Option 2: Via MyMTN App

Log in using your phone number on the MyMTN app or create an account if you don’t have one.

Click on the “More” option at the bottom of the screen.

Select “My Bank” from the list of options.

You will then be able to view the BVN number associated with your account.

How to Check Your BVN on Glo

Checking your BVN on the Glo mobile network is simple

Dial 5650# on your Glo phone.

Select ‘1’ to confirm BVN inquiry.

Type the last four digits of your bank account number.

Select ‘1’ to continue.

Provide the last four digits of your bank account number.

Your BVN will be displayed on the screen of your phone.

Once you have checked your BVN on Glo, save it for future reference and use it for any online banking activities.

How to Check BVN on 9Mobile (Etisalat)

To verify your BVN on 9Mobile (Etisalat), follow these steps:

Dial 5650# from your 9Mobile line.

Enter your 11-digit BVN number when prompted.

Check the box to agree to the terms and conditions.

Enter your 9Mobile account PIN.

Once prompted, enter the last six digits of your debit card to complete the verification.

By following these steps, you can easily verify your BVN on 9Mobile (Etisalat).

How to Check Your BVN on Airtel

To retrieve your BVN via Airtel:

Dial 5650# and select ‘check BVN’.

Provide the information requested.

Your BVN will be displayed on the screen of your device.

Additionally, an SMS with your BVN will be sent to the mobile number registered on your bank account.

The entire process of retrieving your BVN with Airtel takes only a few seconds and is secure and convenient.

Why You Need to Link Your Phone Number to Your BVN

Linking your phone number to your BVN is crucial for ensuring the security of your banking information. It acts as an additional layer of security for financial transactions and helps protect you from fraudsters and malicious actors.

By linking your phone number to your BVN, you can enjoy the added benefits of convenience, additional security, and exclusive features for easier banking.

Benefits of Linking Your Phone Number with Your BVN

By linking your phone number with your BVN, you can access various benefits, such as:

Easily transferring funds between accounts.

Keeping your identity safe when making online payments and transactions.

Quickly recovering access if you forget or lose your credentials.

Enjoying exclusive discounts from partner companies and institutions.

Moreover, linking your phone number to your BVN enables you to stay on top of any suspicious account activity or unauthorized withdrawals.

If you need assistance or advice on how to link your phone number with your BVN, visit your bank’s website or contact their customer service department for guidance.

