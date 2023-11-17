How to cheilitis Fast

Dealing with cracked lip corners, also known as angular cheilitis, can be uncomfortable. Here’s a comprehensive guide on how to heal cracked lip corners fast.
Keep Lips Hydrated
- Apply Lip Balm
- Regularly use a hypoallergenic lip balm containing ingredients like beeswax, shea butter, or coconut oil to keep your lips moisturized.
- Stay Hydrated
- Drink plenty of water throughout the day to maintain overall skin hydration, including your lips.
Avoid Licking Lips
- Break the Habit
- Licking lips can worsen the condition. Break the habit, as saliva evaporates quickly, leaving the lips drier.
Protect Lips from Harsh Weather
- Use a Scarf or Balaclava
- During cold or windy weather, cover your mouth with a scarf or balaclava to protect your lips.
Apply Honey
- Natural Healing Properties
- Apply a small amount of raw honey to the corners of your lips. Honey has natural antibacterial properties and can help speed up the healing process.
Aloe Vera Gel
- Soothing Effect
- Apply aloe vera gel to the cracked corners. Aloe vera has soothing and healing properties.
Topical Antifungal Cream
- Consult a Doctor
- If the cracking is due to a fungal infection, consult a doctor. They may recommend an antifungal cream to alleviate the issue.
Vitamin E Oil
- Promote Healing
- Gently apply vitamin E oil to the affected areas. Vitamin E aids in skin repair and regeneration.
Avoid Citrus and Spicy Foods
- Irritant-Free Diet
- Refrain from consuming citrus fruits and spicy foods, as they can further irritate the cracked corners.
Humidifier Use
- Moisturize Indoor Air
- Use a humidifier in your home to add moisture to the air, preventing further drying of the lips.
Over-the-Counter Lip Creams
- Consult a Pharmacist
- Ask a pharmacist for recommendations on over-the-counter lip creams designed to heal cracked lips.
Avoid Irritating Products
- Gentle Oral Care
- Use a gentle toothpaste and avoid products that may contain potential irritants.
Ointments with Hydrocortisone
- Consult a Doctor
- In severe cases, a doctor may recommend an over-the-counter ointment containing hydrocortisone for its anti-inflammatory properties.
Keep the Area Clean
- Gentle Cleansing
- Clean the affected area gently with a mild, fragrance-free soap. Avoid harsh chemicals.
Monitor for Signs of Infection
- Seek Medical Attention
- If the condition persists or shows signs of infection (increased redness, swelling, or discharge), consult a healthcare professional promptly.
Protect Lips from Sun Exposure
- Use Sunscreen
- Apply a lip balm with SPF to protect your lips from sun exposure, which can exacerbate dryness.
B-complex Vitamins
- Consider Supplements
- Ensure you are getting adequate B-complex vitamins, as deficiencies can contribute to cracked lips.
Avoid Smoking
- Quit Smoking
- If you smoke, consider quitting, as smoking can contribute to dry and cracked lips.
Remember, if your cracked lip corners persist or worsen despite home remedies, it’s essential to consult with a healthcare professional for personalized advice and treatment options.
