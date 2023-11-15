If you’re eager to extend your gaming experience beyond your PlayStation 4, connecting your PS4 controller to your phone is the way to go. Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to connect PS4 controller to phone:

Check Controller Compatibility

Android or iOS: Ensure your phone supports connecting a PS4 controller. Most Android devices are compatible, and recent iOS versions (iOS 13 and later) also offer this feature.

Activate Bluetooth on Your Phone

Settings: Open the settings on your phone and navigate to the Bluetooth menu. Enable Bluetooth to make your phone discoverable.

Put PS4 Controller in Pairing Mode

Turn Off PS4: If your PS4 is on, turn it off completely. Hold down the PS button and the Share button on the controller simultaneously until the light bar begins to flash rapidly. This indicates the controller is in pairing mode.

Pairing on Android

Bluetooth Settings: On your Android phone, select the PS4 controller from the list of available Bluetooth devices. Once connected, the light bar on the controller should turn a solid color.

Pairing on iOS

Bluetooth Settings: Open the Bluetooth settings on your iPhone or iPad. Look for the PS4 controller in the available devices list and tap to connect.

Check Connection

Test It Out: Confirm the connection by trying out the controller with a compatible game or app. The controller should respond to your inputs.

Configure Controller Settings (if needed)

App-Specific Settings: Some games or apps might have specific settings for controllers. Check the settings within the application to customize your gaming experience.

Charge Your Controller

Ensure Power: Before an extended gaming session, make sure your PS4 controller is adequately charged to avoid interruptions.

Disconnecting the Controller

Bluetooth Settings: In your phone’s Bluetooth settings, you can disconnect or forget the PS4 controller when you’re done using it.

Update Controller Firmware (if needed)

PS4 Settings: Ensure your PS4 controller has the latest firmware by connecting it to your PS4, going to ‘Settings,’ then ‘Devices,’ and selecting ‘Controllers.’ From there, you can check for updates.

Enjoy gaming on your phone with the familiar feel of your PS4 controller. Whether you’re into mobile gaming or using remote play features, this connection brings the comfort of console gaming to your fingertips!

Also Read: How to Connect AirPods to MacBook