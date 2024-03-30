How To Connect To KNUST WiFi: A Step-by-Step Guide

The Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) provides WiFi access to students, faculty, and staff for seamless internet connectivity on campus. If you’re new to KNUST or need assistance connecting to the WiFi network, this guide will walk you through the process step by step.

How To Connect To KNUST WiFi

Access WiFi Settings

Unlock your device and navigate to the WiFi settings menu.

On smartphones and laptops, this is usually found in the Settings or Control Center.

2: Select KNUST WiFi Network

In the list of available networks, locate and select the “KNUST WiFi” network.

Ensure that WiFi is enabled on your device if it’s not already.

Enter Credentials

Once you select the KNUST WiFi network, you may be prompted to enter login credentials.

Enter your KNUST username and password in the provided fields.

If you’re a student, use your student ID or email credentials. Faculty and staff should use their respective login details.

Accept Terms and Conditions

Some WiFi networks, including KNUST’s, may require users to accept terms and conditions before connecting.

Read through the terms and conditions carefully, then click or tap on the “Accept” button to proceed.

Connect and Wait for Confirmation

After entering your credentials and accepting the terms, click or tap on the “Connect” or “Join” button.

Your device will attempt to connect to the KNUST WiFi network. Wait for a few moments for the connection to be established.

Once connected, you should see a confirmation message or an indication that you are now connected to the KNUST WiFi network.

Test the Connection

To ensure that you’re successfully connected to the KNUST WiFi network, open a web browser or any internet-dependent application on your device.

Try accessing a website or performing a web search to verify that you have internet connectivity.

If you encounter any issues during the connection process or experience slow speeds, try the following troubleshooting steps:

Restart your device and attempt to reconnect to the WiFi network. Ensure that you’re within range of the WiFi access points on campus. Contact the KNUST IT Helpdesk or visit their office for further assistance.



