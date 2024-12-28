Black rice, also known as forbidden rice, is a nutrient-rich grain with a nutty flavor and chewy texture. Cooking it requires a bit of patience, but the result is a delicious and healthy dish. Here’s how to cook black rice perfectly.

Rinse the Rice

Start by rinsing the black rice thoroughly under cold water. Place the rice in a fine mesh strainer or bowl and rinse until the water runs clear. This step helps remove excess starch, preventing the rice from becoming too sticky.

Measure Ingredients

Use a ratio of 1 cup of black rice to 2 cups of water. Adjust the measurements depending on how many servings you need. You can also use broth instead of water for added flavor.

Soak the Rice (Optional)

Soaking black rice for about 30 minutes before cooking can reduce the cooking time and enhance the texture. Drain the soaked rice before cooking.

Cook the Rice

Stovetop Method : Combine the rinsed rice and water in a medium saucepan. Bring the water to a boil over medium-high heat. Once boiling, reduce the heat to low, cover the pot, and simmer for 30–35 minutes. Check for doneness; the grains should be tender but slightly chewy.

: Rice Cooker Method : Add the rinsed rice and water to the rice cooker. Select the brown rice or whole grain setting, if available, and let the cooker handle the rest.

:

Let It Rest

Once the rice is done, remove it from heat and let it sit covered for 5–10 minutes. This helps the grains absorb any remaining moisture and enhances the texture.

Use a fork to fluff the rice gently. Serve it as a side dish, in salads, or as a base for stir-fries and curries.

