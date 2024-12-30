Celery is a versatile vegetable that can be cooked to bring out its natural sweetness and tender texture. Whether used as a side dish or an ingredient in soups, stir-fries, or stews, celery adds flavor and nutrients to your meal. Here is how to cook celery.

Ingredients

Fresh celery stalks (4–6, depending on the recipe)

1 tablespoon olive oil or butter

1 clove garlic, minced (optional)

Salt and pepper to taste

Optional: herbs like parsley, thyme, or dill for extra flavor

Steps to Cook Celery

Prepare the Celery

Wash the celery stalks thoroughly under running water to remove any dirt. Trim the ends and peel the tough strings if desired using a vegetable peeler. Slice the stalks into 1-inch pieces or as required by your recipe. Heat the Pan

In a skillet or sauté pan, heat the olive oil or butter over medium heat. Sauté Garlic (Optional)

If using garlic, add it to the pan and sauté for about 1 minute until fragrant, being careful not to burn it. Cook the Celery

Add the celery to the pan. Stir well to coat the pieces with the oil or butter. Sprinkle with a pinch of salt and pepper. Cook for 5–7 minutes, stirring occasionally, until the celery becomes tender but still has a slight crunch. Add Herbs or Flavors (Optional)

For added flavor, sprinkle in chopped parsley, thyme, or dill during the last minute of cooking.

Serve cooked celery as a side dish with meat, fish, or pasta. You can also add it to soups, stews, or stir-fries for a flavorful addition.

