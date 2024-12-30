Celery is a versatile vegetable that can be cooked to bring out its natural sweetness and tender texture. Whether used as a side dish or an ingredient in soups, stir-fries, or stews, celery adds flavor and nutrients to your meal. Here is how to cook celery.
Ingredients
- Fresh celery stalks (4–6, depending on the recipe)
- 1 tablespoon olive oil or butter
- 1 clove garlic, minced (optional)
- Salt and pepper to taste
- Optional: herbs like parsley, thyme, or dill for extra flavor
Steps to Cook Celery
- Prepare the Celery
Wash the celery stalks thoroughly under running water to remove any dirt. Trim the ends and peel the tough strings if desired using a vegetable peeler. Slice the stalks into 1-inch pieces or as required by your recipe.
- Heat the Pan
In a skillet or sauté pan, heat the olive oil or butter over medium heat.
- Sauté Garlic (Optional)
If using garlic, add it to the pan and sauté for about 1 minute until fragrant, being careful not to burn it.
- Cook the Celery
Add the celery to the pan. Stir well to coat the pieces with the oil or butter. Sprinkle with a pinch of salt and pepper. Cook for 5–7 minutes, stirring occasionally, until the celery becomes tender but still has a slight crunch.
- Add Herbs or Flavors (Optional)
For added flavor, sprinkle in chopped parsley, thyme, or dill during the last minute of cooking.
Serve cooked celery as a side dish with meat, fish, or pasta. You can also add it to soups, stews, or stir-fries for a flavorful addition.
