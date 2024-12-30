Chicken livers and onions make a flavorful and nutritious dish that’s quick and easy to prepare. With their rich taste, chicken livers pair wonderfully with the caramelized sweetness of onions. Here’s how to cook chicken livers and onions.

Ingredients

500g chicken livers, cleaned

2 tablespoons cooking oil or butter

1 large onion, thinly sliced

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 teaspoon paprika (optional)

Salt and pepper to taste

1 tablespoon soy sauce or Worcestershire sauce (optional)

Optional garnish: chopped parsley

Steps to Cook Chicken Livers and Onions

Prepare the Chicken Livers

Inspect the chicken livers and trim off any visible connective tissue or membranes. Rinse them under cold water and pat dry with a paper towel. Cut large pieces into smaller, uniform sizes for even cooking. Heat the Pan

Place a frying pan or skillet over medium heat and add the oil or butter. Let it warm up for a minute. Sauté the Onions

Add the sliced onions to the pan and sauté for 5–7 minutes until they soften and turn golden brown. Stir occasionally to prevent burning. Remove the onions from the pan and set them aside. Cook the Chicken Livers

Using the same pan, add the chicken livers. Cook them for about 3–4 minutes on each side, depending on their size. Ensure the outsides are browned, and the centers are just cooked through but still tender. Avoid overcooking, as this can make the livers tough. Combine and Season

Return the sautéed onions to the pan with the livers. Add the minced garlic, paprika, soy sauce or Worcestershire sauce (if using), salt, and pepper. Stir well and cook for another 2 minutes to combine the flavors.

Transfer the chicken livers and onions to a serving plate. Garnish with chopped parsley if desired and serve warm with crusty bread, mashed potatoes, or rice for a satisfying meal.

