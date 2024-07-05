fbpx
    How To Cook Chicken Pie

    Chicken pie is a comforting and versatile dish that combines tender chicken, savory vegetables, and a flaky pastry crust. Whether you’re looking to impress your family on a cozy evening or preparing a dish for a gathering, chicken pie is a classic choice that never fails to satisfy. Here’s a straightforward recipe to guide you on how to cook chicken pie at home.

    Ingredients

    • 2 cups cooked chicken, diced or shredded
    • 1 cup mixed vegetables (such as peas, carrots, and corn)
    • 1 onion, finely chopped
    • 2 cloves garlic, minced
    • 2 tablespoons butter
    • 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
    • 1 cup chicken broth
    • 1/2 cup milk or cream
    • Salt and pepper to taste
    • 1 package of store-bought pie crust or homemade pie crust dough
    • 1 egg, beaten (for egg wash)

    Instructions

    1. Prepare the Filling
      • In a large skillet or frying pan, melt the butter over medium heat. Add the chopped onion and minced garlic, sautéing until softened and fragrant, about 3-4 minutes.
      • Add the mixed vegetables to the skillet and cook for another 3-4 minutes until they are slightly tender.
      • Stir in the cooked chicken and mix well with the vegetables.
    2. Make the Sauce
      • Sprinkle the flour over the chicken and vegetable mixture, stirring continuously to coat evenly. Cook for 1-2 minutes to remove the raw flour taste.
      • Gradually pour in the chicken broth and milk or cream, stirring constantly until the mixture thickens and comes to a gentle simmer. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Remove from heat and let the filling cool slightly.
    3. Assemble the Pie
      • Preheat your oven to 375°F (190°C).
      • Roll out half of the pie crust dough and line a pie dish with it. Trim any excess dough hanging over the edges.
      • Pour the cooled chicken and vegetable filling into the pie crust-lined dish, spreading it evenly.
    4. Top and Bake
      • Roll out the remaining pie crust dough and place it over the filling. Trim and crimp the edges to seal the pie.
      • Brush the top crust with beaten egg to give it a golden sheen when baked.
      • Make a few small slits on the top crust to allow steam to escape during baking.
    5. Bake the Pie
      • Place the pie on a baking sheet (to catch any drips) and bake in the preheated oven for 30-35 minutes, or until the crust is golden brown and the filling is bubbling.
      • Remove the chicken pie from the oven and let it cool for a few minutes before slicing and serving. Enjoy this comforting meal on its own or with a side salad for a complete dinner.

