    HOW-TO

    How To Cook Crab

    Cooking crab is a rewarding culinary experience that yields tender, sweet, and succulent meat. Whether you’re using live or pre-cooked crabs, the process is straightforward and can be tailored to your preferences. Here is how to cook crab.

    Ingredients

    • Fresh or pre-cooked crab (live, frozen, or thawed)
    • Water
    • Salt (optional)
    • Lemon slices, garlic, or herbs for flavor (optional)

    Steps to Cook Crab

    1. Prepare the Crab
      If using live crabs, ensure they are fresh and lively. For frozen crabs, thaw them in the refrigerator for a few hours before cooking. Clean the crab by rinsing it thoroughly under running water.
    2. Choose Your Cooking Method
      Crab can be boiled, steamed, or baked depending on your preference.

    Boiling Crab

    • Step 1: Fill a large pot with water and bring it to a boil. Add a handful of salt to season the water and optional aromatics like lemon slices, garlic, or bay leaves for extra flavor.
    • Step 2: Submerge the crab into the boiling water.
    • Step 3: Cook for 10–15 minutes (depending on size). The shell will turn bright orange when done.
    • Step 4: Remove the crab and let it cool slightly before cracking it open to remove the meat.

    Steaming Crab

    • Step 1: Fill a large pot with about 2 inches of water and place a steaming rack inside. Bring the water to a boil.
    • Step 2: Place the crab on the steaming rack, cover the pot, and steam for 15–20 minutes.
    • Step 3: Check for the bright orange color as a sign that the crab is fully cooked.

    Baking Crab

    • Step 1: Preheat the oven to 375°F (190°C).
    • Step 2: Clean the crab and break it into sections for even cooking.
    • Step 3: Place the crab pieces on a baking tray lined with foil. Drizzle with butter, garlic, and your choice of seasoning.
    • Step 4: Bake for 20 minutes or until heated through.

    Once the crab is cooked, use crab crackers or a mallet to crack open the shell and extract the meat. Serve with melted butter, lemon wedges, or dipping sauces like garlic butter or spicy mayo.

