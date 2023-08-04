How To Cook Egusi Soup: A Delicious Nigerian Delicacy

Egusi soup is a delectable Nigerian dish enjoyed by many for its rich flavor and versatility.

Made from ground melon seeds, this soup is popular in various regions across Nigeria and can be prepared in different ways, depending on personal preferences and cultural influences.

If you’re eager to experience the delightful taste of egusi soup, follow this step-by-step guide to prepare it at home.

Ingredients

1 cup of ground egusi (melon seeds)

Assorted meats (beef, chicken, or goat meat) – about 500g

2 cups of washed and chopped spinach or bitter leaf (optional)

1 medium-sized onion, chopped

2-3 tablespoons of palm oil

2-3 tablespoons of ground crayfish

2-3 tablespoons of ground pepper (blended fresh pepper or pepper powder)

1-2 stock cubes (seasoning cubes)

Salt to taste

2-3 cups of water or meat stock

1 teaspoon of ground ogiri or iru (locust beans) – optional

Periwinkles or snails (optional)

Instructions

Step 1: Prepare the Meats

Wash the assorted meats thoroughly under running water.

Place the meats in a pot, add chopped onions, seasoning cubes, and salt.

Add enough water to cover the meats, then cook until tender. You can use a pressure cooker to speed up the cooking process.

Step 2: Prepare the Egusi Paste

In a dry pan, lightly roast the ground egusi seeds until the raw taste disappears. Be careful not to burn the egusi.

Transfer the roasted egusi into a bowl and add some warm water to form a thick paste. Stir until well combined.

Step 3: Cook the Egusi Soup

In a separate pot, heat the palm oil until it becomes translucent.

Add the ground crayfish and blended pepper to the palm oil, then stir and let it fry for a few minutes.

Step 4: Add the Egusi Paste

Lower the heat and gently add the egusi paste to the pot, stirring continuously to avoid lumps. Let it cook for about 5 minutes.

Step 5: Add Meat Stock or Water

Gradually add the meat stock or water to the egusi paste while stirring to achieve your desired consistency.

Some prefer a thick egusi soup, while others prefer a lighter version.

Step 6: Add Assorted Meats

Incorporate the assorted meats into the egusi soup and let it simmer for another 5-10 minutes, allowing the flavors to meld.

Step 7: Add Spinach or Bitter Leaf (Optional)

If you choose to use vegetables, add the chopped spinach or bitter leaf to the soup and let it simmer for a few more minutes until the vegetables are cooked.

Step 8: Adjust Seasoning and Add Locust Beans (Optional)

Taste the soup and adjust the seasoning with more salt or pepper if needed.

If desired, add ground ogiri or iru (locust beans) to enhance the flavor of the soup.

Step 9: Serve

Once the egusi soup is well-cooked and seasoned to your liking, turn off the heat and let it cool slightly before serving.

Serve the delicious egusi soup with your choice of swallow (such as pounded yam, fufu, or eba) or rice.

Enjoy Your Egusi Soup!

By following this step-by-step guide, you can prepare a mouthwatering and authentic Nigerian egusi soup that will delight your taste buds and leave you wanting more. Share this delicious dish with friends and family to savor the flavors of Nigeria’s rich culinary heritage. Happy cooking!

