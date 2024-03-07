Fried rice is a versatile and flavorful dish that is loved by many for its delicious taste and simplicity. Whether enjoyed as a main course or a side dish, homemade fried rice is sure to satisfy your cravings. In this comprehensive guide, we’ll take you through the step-by-step process of how to cook fried rice right in your own kitchen.
Ingredients
- 2 cups of long-grain rice (preferably jasmine or basmati)
- 3 tablespoons of cooking oil (vegetable or sesame oil)
- 2 eggs, beaten
- 1 cup of mixed vegetables (carrots, peas, corn, bell peppers)
- 1 onion, finely chopped
- 3 cloves of garlic, minced
- 2 tablespoons of soy sauce
- 1 tablespoon of oyster sauce (optional)
- Salt and pepper to taste
- Green onions, chopped (for garnish)
Instructions
- Prepare the Rice
- Rinse the rice under cold water until the water runs clear to remove excess starch.
- In a pot, bring 4 cups of water to a boil. Add the rinsed rice and a pinch of salt.
- Reduce the heat to low, cover the pot, and let the rice simmer for about 18-20 minutes, or until all the water is absorbed and the rice is cooked.
- Once cooked, spread the rice out on a baking sheet or large plate to cool and prevent it from becoming sticky.
- Scramble the Eggs
- Heat 1 tablespoon of oil in a large skillet or wok over medium heat.
- Pour the beaten eggs into the skillet and cook, stirring occasionally, until they are scrambled and set. Remove the eggs from the skillet and set aside.
- Cook the Vegetables
- In the same skillet, heat the remaining oil over medium-high heat.
- Add the chopped onion and minced garlic, and sauté until they are soft and fragrant.
- Stir in the mixed vegetables and cook until they are tender yet still crisp.
- Stir-Fry the Rice
- Add the cooked rice to the skillet with the vegetables, breaking up any clumps with a spatula or wooden spoon.
- Drizzle the soy sauce and oyster sauce (if using) over the rice, and toss well to combine.
- Continue to stir-fry the rice mixture for a few minutes, allowing it to heat through and absorb the flavors.
- Combine and Season
- Return the scrambled eggs to the skillet with the rice and vegetables, and toss everything together until well-mixed.
- Season the fried rice with salt and pepper to taste, adjusting the seasoning as needed.
Transfer the fried rice to a serving platter or individual bowls.
Garnish with chopped green onions for a pop of color and extra flavor.
