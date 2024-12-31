Jam squash, also known as gem squash, is a nutritious and versatile vegetable that can be enjoyed in various ways. Its natural sweetness pairs well with simple seasoning or more elaborate fillings. Here is how to cook jam squash.
Ingredients
- 2 medium jam squashes
- Water (for boiling or steaming)
- Salt to taste
- Butter, herbs, or fillings of choice (optional)
Instructions
- Prepare the Squash
- Rinse the jam squashes under running water to remove any dirt.
- Cut each squash in half horizontally and remove the seeds using a spoon.
- Choose a Cooking Method
- Boiling: Fill a pot with water and bring it to a boil. Add the squash halves, cut side up, and cook for 10–15 minutes until tender.
- Steaming: Place the squash halves in a steamer basket over boiling water. Steam for 12–15 minutes until soft.
- Microwaving: Place the halves cut side down in a microwave-safe dish with a little water. Cover and microwave on high for 5–7 minutes, checking for tenderness.
- Season the Squash
- Once cooked, drain any excess water if boiling or steaming.
- Add butter, a pinch of salt, or other seasonings to the hollow of each half.
- Serve as a side dish or fill the squash with minced meat, cheese, or vegetables for a more substantial meal.
