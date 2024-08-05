Macaroni and mince is a comforting and versatile dish that combines tender pasta with flavorful ground meat in a delicious sauce. Whether you’re looking for a quick family meal or a satisfying comfort food, this dish is sure to please. Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to cook macaroni and mince that’s both easy and delicious.

Preparing the Ingredients

Begin by gathering your ingredients. You’ll need:

2 cups elbow macaroni

1 pound (450 grams) ground beef, pork, or a mix

1 onion, finely chopped

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 can (14 ounces) diced tomatoes

1 cup beef or chicken broth

1 tablespoon tomato paste

1 teaspoon dried oregano

1 teaspoon dried basil

Salt and pepper to taste

1 cup shredded cheese (optional, for topping)

2 tablespoons olive oil or vegetable oil

Cooking the Macaroni

Fill a large pot with water and bring it to a boil over high heat. Add a pinch of salt to the boiling water, then add the elbow macaroni. Cook according to the package instructions until al dente, usually 7-8 minutes. Stir occasionally to prevent sticking. Once cooked, drain the macaroni in a colander and set aside.

Cooking the Mince

While the macaroni is cooking, heat the olive oil in a large skillet or frying pan over medium heat. Add the chopped onion and cook for about 3-4 minutes, or until softened and translucent. Add the minced garlic and cook for another 1 minute until fragrant.

Add the ground mince to the skillet. Cook, breaking it apart with a wooden spoon or spatula, until browned and cooked through. This usually takes about 5-7 minutes. Drain any excess fat from the skillet if necessary.

Making the Sauce

To the cooked mince, add the diced tomatoes, tomato paste, and beef or chicken broth. Stir to combine. Add the dried oregano, basil, salt, and pepper. Bring the mixture to a simmer and let it cook for 10-15 minutes, allowing the flavors to meld and the sauce to thicken slightly.

Combining and Serving

Add the drained macaroni to the skillet with the mince and sauce. Stir gently to combine, ensuring that the pasta is evenly coated with the sauce. Cook for an additional 2-3 minutes, just until everything is heated through and the macaroni absorbs some of the sauce.

If you’re using cheese, sprinkle it evenly over the top of the macaroni and mince. Cover the skillet with a lid and let it sit for a few minutes until the cheese is melted and bubbly.

Garnishing and Enjoying:

Serve the macaroni and mince hot, garnished with fresh herbs like parsley or basil if desired. This dish pairs wonderfully with a side salad or steamed vegetables.

Tips

Feel free to customize the dish by adding vegetables like bell peppers, mushrooms, or spinach. You can sauté them with the onions and garlic for extra flavor.

Adjust the seasoning to your taste. Adding a pinch of red pepper flakes can give the dish a spicy kick if you like a bit of heat.

This dish can be made ahead and stored in the refrigerator for up to 3 days. It also freezes well for up to 3 months. Reheat thoroughly before serving.

Also Read: How To Cook Calamari Rings