Oha soup, a traditional Nigerian dish, is renowned for its rich flavors and nutritional value. Made with Oha leaves, assorted meats, and authentic spices, this soup is a favorite among many. If you’re eager to learn how to prepare Oha soup and impress your family and friends with your culinary skills, you’ve come to the right place. In this comprehensive guide, we’ll take you through the step-by-step process of how to cook Oha soup, ensuring a delightful dining experience for all.

Ingredients

For the Soup

400g Oha leaves (substitute with spinach if unavailable)

500g assorted meats (beef, chicken, or goat meat)

2 cups stockfish or dried fish, soaked and cleaned

1 cup crayfish, ground

1 cup palm oil

2 medium-sized onions, chopped

2-3 fresh peppers, chopped

2-3 stock cubes

Salt to taste

For the Flavoring

1 tablespoon Ogiri Igbo (traditional Nigerian seasoning) or iru (fermented locust beans)

1 tablespoon Uziza seeds (optional)

1 tablespoon ground uziza leaves (optional)

Periwinkle (optional)

Instructions

Prepare the Ingredients

Wash and chop the Oha leaves finely. If using frozen Oha leaves, thaw them properly before use.

Clean and cut the assorted meats into bite-sized pieces. Soak the stockfish or dried fish in hot water to soften.

Grind the crayfish and chop the onions and fresh peppers.

2. Cook the Assorted Meats and Stockfish

In a large pot, combine the assorted meats, stockfish, chopped onions, and stock cubes.

Add enough water to cover the meats and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat and simmer until the meats are tender.

3. Prepare the Palm Oil Mixture

In a separate pan, heat the palm oil over medium heat until hot but not smoking.

Add the chopped onions and fresh peppers to the hot oil and sauté until softened.

4. Incorporate Crayfish and Seasonings

Stir in the ground crayfish, Ogiri Igbo (or iru), and Uziza seeds (if using) into the palm oil mixture.

Allow the mixture to cook for a few minutes, stirring continuously to blend the flavors.

5. Add Palm Oil Mixture to Meat Stock

Once the assorted meats are tender, pour the palm oil mixture into the pot of meat stock.

Stir well to combine all ingredients, ensuring even distribution of flavors.

5. Cook the Soup

Allow the soup to simmer over medium heat for about 10-15 minutes, allowing the flavors to meld together.

Taste the soup and adjust the seasoning with salt and additional stock cubes if necessary.

6. Incorporate Oha Leaves and Optional Ingredients

Just before serving, add the chopped Oha leaves to the pot of simmering soup.

If using uziza leaves and periwinkle, add them to the soup at this stage as well.

7. Simmer Briefly and Serve

Allow the Oha leaves to wilt slightly in the hot soup, stirring gently to incorporate.

Once the leaves are tender, remove the pot from heat and let the soup rest for a few minutes before serving.

Ladle the piping hot Oha soup into bowls and serve alongside your favorite Nigerian staples such as fufu, pounded yam, or eba.

Garnish with additional chopped uziza leaves if desired and enjoy the rich flavors of homemade Oha soup.

