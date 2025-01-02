Rice with mixed vegetables is a versatile and nutritious dish that’s easy to prepare and works well as a main meal or side dish. Here’s how to cook rice with mixed vegetables.
Ingredients
- 1 cup rice (basmati or your preferred type)
- 2 cups water or broth
- 1 cup mixed vegetables (carrots, peas, corn, green beans, etc.)
- 2 tablespoons cooking oil or butter
- 1 small onion, finely chopped (optional)
- 1 teaspoon garlic, minced (optional)
- Spices (salt, pepper, turmeric, or any seasoning of your choice)
Instructions
- Rinse the Rice
- Wash the rice under cold water until the water runs clear to remove excess starch.
- Heat the Oil
- In a pot, heat oil or butter over medium heat. If using onions and garlic, sauté them until fragrant and golden.
- Add the Vegetables
- Add the mixed vegetables to the pot and sauté for 2–3 minutes to enhance their flavor.
- Combine Rice and Spices
- Add the rinsed rice to the pot and stir to coat it with the oil and vegetables.
- Sprinkle in salt, pepper, and any other desired spices.
- Add Water or Broth
- Pour in the water or broth and stir gently. Bring it to a boil.
- Cook the Rice
- Reduce the heat to low, cover the pot, and let the rice simmer for about 15–20 minutes, or until the liquid is fully absorbed. Avoid lifting the lid too often to maintain the steam.
- Once cooked, fluff the rice with a fork and let it rest for a few minutes.
- Serve hot as a standalone dish or pair it with curry, grilled meats, or a side salad.
Also Read: How To Cook CalamariEmail your news TIPS to Editor@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254707482874