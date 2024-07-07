Soya mince, also known as textured vegetable protein (TVP), is a versatile meat substitute made from soybeans. It’s rich in protein and easy to prepare, making it a popular choice for vegetarian and vegan dishes. Learning how to cook soya mince opens up a world of flavorful possibilities in plant-based cooking.

If using dehydrated soya mince, start by rehydrating it. Place the dry soya mince in a bowl and cover it with hot water or vegetable broth. Let it sit for about 10-15 minutes until the mince absorbs the liquid and becomes soft and plump. Drain any excess liquid and set aside. Heat a tablespoon of cooking oil (such as olive oil or vegetable oil) in a large skillet or frying pan over medium heat. Add diced onions, minced garlic, and other aromatics like chopped bell peppers or carrots. Sauté until the vegetables are softened and fragrant, about 5 minutes.

3.: Add the rehydrated soya mince to the skillet with the sautéed vegetables. Stir well to combine and evenly distribute the flavors. Cook for an additional 5-7 minutes, stirring occasionally, until the soya mince is heated through and lightly browned.

Season the soya mince mixture with salt, pepper, and your choice of herbs and spices. Common seasonings include paprika, cumin, thyme, or a pinch of chili flakes for added heat. Taste and adjust seasoning according to your preference. For added flavor and moisture, you can incorporate a sauce or liquid. Tomato sauce, soy sauce, or vegetable broth work well to enhance the taste and texture of the soya mince. Simmer for a few minutes to allow the flavors to meld together. Once cooked and seasoned to perfection, serve the soya mince hot. It can be enjoyed in various ways:

Use it as a filling for tacos, burritos, or enchiladas.

Mix it into pasta sauces, casseroles, or shepherd’s pie.

Serve over rice or quinoa with steamed vegetables.

Use it as a topping for baked potatoes or stuffed peppers.

