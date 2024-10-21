Cooking spinach with milk creates a creamy, nutritious dish that’s both flavorful and easy to prepare. This delightful combination highlights the earthy taste of spinach while adding richness and creaminess. Perfect as a side dish or a base for other recipes, spinach with milk is a versatile addition to your culinary repertoire. Here is how to cook spinach with milk.

Ingredients

To make this simple dish, you will need:

400g fresh spinach (or 200g frozen spinach)

1 cup milk (whole or low-fat)

2 tablespoons butter or olive oil

2 cloves garlic, minced (optional)

Salt and pepper to taste

Nutmeg (optional, for seasoning)

Preparation

If using fresh spinach, rinse it thoroughly under cold water to remove any dirt or grit. Remove any tough stems. If you’re using frozen spinach, simply thaw it and drain excess water. In a large skillet, melt the butter or heat the olive oil over medium heat. If you like garlic, add the minced cloves and sauté for about 1 minute until fragrant, but not browned. Add the fresh spinach to the skillet. If using frozen spinach, just add it directly. Sauté the fresh spinach until it wilts, which should take about 3-5 minutes. For frozen spinach, heat it until warmed through. Once the spinach is cooked, gradually pour in the milk. Stir well to combine. Allow the mixture to come to a gentle simmer. Season with salt and pepper to taste. If you enjoy a bit of warmth, grate a pinch of nutmeg into the mixture. Nutmeg complements the creaminess beautifully. Let the spinach and milk simmer for about 5-7 minutes, stirring occasionally. The milk will reduce slightly and thicken, creating a creamy sauce that clings to the spinach. Once thickened, remove the skillet from heat. Serve the spinach with milk warm as a side dish or over rice, pasta, or baked potatoes for a comforting meal.

Tips

While frozen spinach is convenient, fresh spinach offers a vibrant flavor and better texture.

If you prefer a thicker sauce, let it simmer a bit longer to reduce the milk further. For a thinner consistency, add a splash more milk.

For an extra layer of flavor, consider stirring in grated cheese, such as Parmesan or cheddar, just before serving.

