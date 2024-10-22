Turkey stew is a hearty and flavorful dish that’s perfect for chilly days or when you’re looking for a comforting meal. With tender chunks of turkey, vibrant vegetables, and a rich broth, this stew is not only delicious but also a great way to use leftover turkey. Here’s how to cook turkey stew from scratch.

Ingredients

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 onion, chopped

3 garlic cloves, minced

2 carrots, sliced

2 celery stalks, chopped

1 bell pepper, diced

2 pounds turkey (thighs or breast), cut into chunks

4 cups chicken or turkey broth

1 cup diced tomatoes (canned or fresh)

2 potatoes, peeled and diced

1 teaspoon dried thyme

1 teaspoon dried rosemary

Salt and pepper, to taste

Fresh parsley, for garnish

Instructions

Start by prepping all your ingredients. Chop the vegetables, cut the turkey into bite-sized pieces, and gather your herbs and spices. This will make the cooking process smoother. In a large pot or Dutch oven, heat the olive oil over medium heat. Add the chopped onion and garlic, and sauté for about 3-4 minutes until the onion is translucent. Then, add the carrots, celery, and bell pepper, cooking for another 5-6 minutes until they begin to soften. Push the vegetables to the side of the pot and add the turkey chunks. Cook them for about 5-7 minutes, turning occasionally until they are lightly browned on all sides. This step adds depth to the flavor of the stew. Once the turkey is browned, pour in the chicken or turkey broth and add the diced tomatoes. Stir everything together, scraping any bits off the bottom of the pot to incorporate that flavor. Add the diced potatoes, thyme, and rosemary to the pot. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Bring the mixture to a gentle boil, then reduce the heat to low. Cover the pot and let the stew simmer for about 30-40 minutes, or until the turkey is tender and the flavors have melded together. You can stir occasionally to prevent sticking and ensure even cooking. Taste the stew before serving. You may want to adjust the seasoning by adding more salt, pepper, or herbs as needed. If you prefer a thicker stew, you can let it simmer uncovered for an additional 10-15 minutes. Ladle the turkey stew into bowls and garnish with fresh parsley. Serve it warm, accompanied by crusty bread or over a bed of rice for a complete meal.

Tips

This recipe is perfect for using leftover turkey from holiday meals. Just skip the browning step and add the cooked turkey later in the simmering process.

Feel free to add or substitute other vegetables like green beans, peas, or corn based on your preference.

The stew can be stored in the refrigerator for up to 3 days or frozen for up to 3 months. Reheat on the stovetop or in the microwave before serving.

