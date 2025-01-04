Close Menu
    How To Cook Turnips

    Turnips are versatile root vegetables that can be cooked in various ways to bring out their subtle, earthy flavors. Whether you’re roasting, boiling, or mashing them, turnips can be a delightful addition to any meal. Here’s how to cook turnips.

    Ingredients

    • 3-4 medium-sized turnips
    • 2 tablespoons of olive oil or butter
    • Salt and pepper to taste
    • Optional herbs and spices: thyme, rosemary, garlic, or paprika

    Preparation

    1. Choose Fresh Turnips
      • Select firm, smooth turnips with no soft spots. Smaller turnips are sweeter and less bitter than larger ones.
    2. Wash and Peel
      • Rinse the turnips under cold water to remove dirt.
      • Use a vegetable peeler to remove the skin, especially if the turnips are large or have a tough outer layer.

    Cooking Methods

    1. Boiling
    • Cut the turnips into evenly sized chunks.
    • Bring a pot of salted water to a boil.
    • Add the turnips and cook for 15-20 minutes, or until tender.
    • Drain and season with butter, salt, and pepper. For a creamier option, mash the boiled turnips with a splash of milk or cream.
    1. Roasting
    • Preheat your oven to 200°C (400°F).
    • Cut the turnips into cubes or wedges.
    • Toss them with olive oil, salt, pepper, and your choice of herbs or spices.
    • Spread the turnips on a baking sheet in a single layer.
    • Roast for 25-30 minutes, flipping halfway through, until golden and crispy on the outside and soft inside.
    1. Sautéing
    • Slice the turnips thinly or cut them into small cubes.
    • Heat a skillet over medium heat and add a tablespoon of olive oil or butter.
    • Add the turnips and cook for 10-15 minutes, stirring occasionally, until they are golden brown and tender.
    • Season with salt, pepper, and fresh herbs like thyme or parsley.
    1. Steaming
    • Cut the turnips into chunks.
    • Place them in a steamer basket over boiling water.
    • Cover and steam for 10-15 minutes, or until tender.
    • Season as desired before serving.

    Serving Suggestions

    • Pair turnips with roasted meats, stews, or casseroles.
    • Mix them with other root vegetables like carrots and parsnips for a medley of flavors.
    • Add sautéed or roasted turnips to salads for a unique twist.

    Tips

    • For a sweeter taste, try cooking turnips with a touch of honey or maple syrup.
    • To reduce bitterness, soak the peeled turnips in cold water for 10 minutes before cooking.
    • Turnip greens are edible and can be sautéed with garlic for a nutritious side dish.

