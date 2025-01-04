Turnips are versatile root vegetables that can be cooked in various ways to bring out their subtle, earthy flavors. Whether you’re roasting, boiling, or mashing them, turnips can be a delightful addition to any meal. Here’s how to cook turnips.
Ingredients
- 3-4 medium-sized turnips
- 2 tablespoons of olive oil or butter
- Salt and pepper to taste
- Optional herbs and spices: thyme, rosemary, garlic, or paprika
Preparation
- Choose Fresh Turnips
- Select firm, smooth turnips with no soft spots. Smaller turnips are sweeter and less bitter than larger ones.
- Wash and Peel
- Rinse the turnips under cold water to remove dirt.
- Use a vegetable peeler to remove the skin, especially if the turnips are large or have a tough outer layer.
Cooking Methods
- Boiling
- Cut the turnips into evenly sized chunks.
- Bring a pot of salted water to a boil.
- Add the turnips and cook for 15-20 minutes, or until tender.
- Drain and season with butter, salt, and pepper. For a creamier option, mash the boiled turnips with a splash of milk or cream.
- Roasting
- Preheat your oven to 200°C (400°F).
- Cut the turnips into cubes or wedges.
- Toss them with olive oil, salt, pepper, and your choice of herbs or spices.
- Spread the turnips on a baking sheet in a single layer.
- Roast for 25-30 minutes, flipping halfway through, until golden and crispy on the outside and soft inside.
- Sautéing
- Slice the turnips thinly or cut them into small cubes.
- Heat a skillet over medium heat and add a tablespoon of olive oil or butter.
- Add the turnips and cook for 10-15 minutes, stirring occasionally, until they are golden brown and tender.
- Season with salt, pepper, and fresh herbs like thyme or parsley.
- Steaming
- Cut the turnips into chunks.
- Place them in a steamer basket over boiling water.
- Cover and steam for 10-15 minutes, or until tender.
- Season as desired before serving.
Serving Suggestions
- Pair turnips with roasted meats, stews, or casseroles.
- Mix them with other root vegetables like carrots and parsnips for a medley of flavors.
- Add sautéed or roasted turnips to salads for a unique twist.
Tips
- For a sweeter taste, try cooking turnips with a touch of honey or maple syrup.
- To reduce bitterness, soak the peeled turnips in cold water for 10 minutes before cooking.
- Turnip greens are edible and can be sautéed with garlic for a nutritious side dish.
Also Read: How To Cook CalamariEmail your news TIPS to Editor@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254707482874