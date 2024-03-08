Waakye is a popular Ghanaian dish known for its unique flavor and vibrant colors. Made from a combination of rice and beans, waakye is often served with a variety of accompaniments such as fried plantains, spaghetti, and a flavorful stew. In this comprehensive guide, we’ll take you through the step-by- how to cook waakye right in your own kitchen.

Ingredients

2 cups of rice

1 cup of black-eyed peas (cowpeas)

4 cups of water

2-3 dried sorghum leaves (optional, for color)

1 teaspoon of baking soda (optional, for softening the beans)

Salt to taste

Instructions

Rinse the black-eyed peas thoroughly under cold water to remove any dirt or debris. Soak the beans in water overnight or for at least 6 hours to soften them. Adding a teaspoon of baking soda to the soaking water can help expedite the softening process. Drain and rinse the beans once they have finished soaking. In a large pot, combine the soaked black-eyed peas, rice, and sorghum leaves (if using). Add 4 cups of water to the pot, ensuring that the water covers the beans and rice by about an inch. Bring the mixture to a boil over high heat, then reduce the heat to low and cover the pot. Allow the waakye to simmer for about 20-25 minutes, or until the rice and beans are tender and cooked through. Once cooked, remove the pot from the heat and let it sit, covered, for an additional 5-10 minutes to allow the waakye to steam and absorb any remaining liquid.

Use a fork to fluff the waakye gently, separating the grains of rice and beans.

Remove and discard the sorghum leaves, if used.

Season the waakye with salt to taste, adjusting the seasoning as needed.

Serve the waakye hot with your choice of accompaniments, such as fried plantains, spaghetti, boiled eggs, or a flavorful stew.

Waakye is traditionally served with a variety of side dishes and condiments, so feel free to get creative with your presentation.

Store any leftovers in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 2-3 days. Waakye can also be frozen for longer storage.

