How To Cook Yellow Squash On The Stove

Yellow squash is a versatile and nutritious vegetable that can be prepared in a variety of ways. Cooking it on the stove is quick and easy, making it a perfect addition to any meal. Whether you prefer it sautéed, steamed, or stir-fried, yellow squash retains its vibrant color and tender texture. Here’s a simple guide on how to cooking yellow squash on the stove.
Ingredients
- 2 medium yellow squash, sliced into rounds or half-moons
- 2 tablespoons olive oil or butter
- 2 cloves garlic, minced (optional)
- Salt and pepper, to taste
- Optional: fresh herbs (like basil or parsley) for garnish
- Optional: grated Parmesan cheese for serving
Instructions
- Begin by washing the yellow squash thoroughly. Cut off the ends, then slice the squash into even rounds or half-moons, depending on your preference. Uniform pieces ensure even cooking.
- In a large skillet, heat the olive oil or butter over medium heat. Allow it to warm until shimmering, which indicates it’s ready for cooking.
- If you’re using garlic, add the minced cloves to the pan and sauté for about 30 seconds until fragrant. Be careful not to let it burn.
- Add the sliced yellow squash to the skillet. Stir to coat the squash with the oil and garlic. Cook for about 5-7 minutes, stirring occasionally, until the squash is tender and lightly browned. If you prefer your squash softer, you can cook it a few minutes longer.
- Season the squash with salt and pepper to taste. Feel free to add any additional spices or herbs you like, such as thyme, oregano, or red pepper flakes for a bit of heat.
- Once cooked to your liking, remove the skillet from the heat. Transfer the squash to a serving dish. If desired, garnish with fresh herbs or sprinkle with grated Parmesan cheese for extra flavor.
Tips
- Look for firm, smooth-skinned squash with no blemishes. Smaller squash tend to be more tender and flavorful.
- You can mix yellow squash with other vegetables, such as zucchini or bell peppers, for a colorful medley.
- If you have leftovers, store them in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 3 days. Reheat gently on the stove or in the microwave.
Also Read: How To Cook Tastic RiceEmail your news TIPS to Editor@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254707482874