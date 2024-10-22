How To Cook Yellow Squash On The Stove

Yellow squash is a versatile and nutritious vegetable that can be prepared in a variety of ways. Cooking it on the stove is quick and easy, making it a perfect addition to any meal. Whether you prefer it sautéed, steamed, or stir-fried, yellow squash retains its vibrant color and tender texture. Here’s a simple guide on how to cooking yellow squash on the stove.

Ingredients

2 medium yellow squash, sliced into rounds or half-moons

2 tablespoons olive oil or butter

2 cloves garlic, minced (optional)

Salt and pepper, to taste

Optional: fresh herbs (like basil or parsley) for garnish

Optional: grated Parmesan cheese for serving

Instructions

Begin by washing the yellow squash thoroughly. Cut off the ends, then slice the squash into even rounds or half-moons, depending on your preference. Uniform pieces ensure even cooking. In a large skillet, heat the olive oil or butter over medium heat. Allow it to warm until shimmering, which indicates it’s ready for cooking. If you’re using garlic, add the minced cloves to the pan and sauté for about 30 seconds until fragrant. Be careful not to let it burn. Add the sliced yellow squash to the skillet. Stir to coat the squash with the oil and garlic. Cook for about 5-7 minutes, stirring occasionally, until the squash is tender and lightly browned. If you prefer your squash softer, you can cook it a few minutes longer. Season the squash with salt and pepper to taste. Feel free to add any additional spices or herbs you like, such as thyme, oregano, or red pepper flakes for a bit of heat. Once cooked to your liking, remove the skillet from the heat. Transfer the squash to a serving dish. If desired, garnish with fresh herbs or sprinkle with grated Parmesan cheese for extra flavor.

Tips

Look for firm, smooth-skinned squash with no blemishes. Smaller squash tend to be more tender and flavorful.

You can mix yellow squash with other vegetables, such as zucchini or bell peppers, for a colorful medley.

If you have leftovers, store them in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 3 days. Reheat gently on the stove or in the microwave.

