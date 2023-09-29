How to Delete a Repost on TikTok: A Step-by-Step Guide

TikTok is all about sharing creative content, and that often involves reposting videos from other users. However, if you’ve reposted a video and now wish to remove it from your profile, it’s a straightforward process. Here’s how to delete a repost on TikTok in a few simple steps.

Step 1: Open the TikTok App

Launch the TikTok app on your mobile device and ensure you’re logged in to the account where you want to delete the repost.

Step 2: Go to Your Profile

Tap on your profile picture or icon in the bottom right corner of the screen. This will take you to your TikTok profile page.

Step 3: Locate the Reposted Video

Scroll down on your profile page until you find the video you want to delete. It will appear among your other posted videos.

Step 4: Access Video Options

Tap and hold the reposted video that you want to delete. This will bring up a menu of options related to the video.

Step 5: Select ‘Delete’

From the options menu, select ‘Delete.’ TikTok will then ask you to confirm your decision.

Step 6: Confirm Deletion

A confirmation message will appear, asking if you’re sure you want to delete the video.

Also Read: What Does ‘Nudge’ Mean on TikTok? A Quick Guide

Confirm your choice by tapping ‘Delete’ once again.

Step 7: Video Deleted

The video will be permanently removed from your profile, and a confirmation message will appear to indicate that the video has been deleted.

Note: Deleting a reposted video will also remove any likes, comments, or shares associated with it from your profile.

That’s it! You’ve successfully deleted a reposted video from your TikTok profile. Remember that deleted videos cannot be recovered, so make sure you want to remove it before confirming the deletion.

Deleting a repost on TikTok is a simple process that allows you to manage the content on your profile and ensure it reflects your preferences and style.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...