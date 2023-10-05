How to Delete Comments on Instagram: Managing Your Posts

Instagram, a popular social media platform, allows users to interact with each other through comments on posts. However, there may be instances when you want to remove a comment from your own post or from a post you’ve commented on. In this article, we’ll walk you through the steps of how to delete comments on Instagram.

Why Delete Comments on Instagram

There are various reasons why you might want to delete a comment on Instagram:

Inappropriate Content: You may want to remove comments that contain inappropriate language, spam, or content that violates Instagram’s community guidelines. Privacy: To protect your privacy, you might want to delete comments that reveal personal information or sensitive details. Cleanliness: Maintaining a clean and respectful comment section on your posts can improve your online experience and that of your followers.

How to Delete Comments on Your Own Post

Here’s how to remove comments from your own Instagram posts:

Open Instagram: Launch the Instagram app on your mobile device or access Instagram through a web browser on your computer. Log In: Ensure that you are logged in to your Instagram account. Navigate to Your Post: Go to the post containing the comment you want to delete by tapping on your profile picture or accessing your profile and selecting the post from there. Find the Comment: Scroll through the comments section to locate the comment you wish to delete. Delete the Comment On Mobile : To the right of the comment, you will see a three-dot menu icon (···). Tap on it, and a menu will appear. Select “Delete” from the menu, and the comment will be removed.

: To the right of the comment, you will see a three-dot menu icon (···). Tap on it, and a menu will appear. Select “Delete” from the menu, and the comment will be removed. On Desktop: Hover your mouse pointer over the comment you want to delete. You will see a three-dot icon (···) appear to the right of the comment. Click on it and select “Delete” to remove the comment.

How to Delete Comments You’ve Made on Others’ Posts

If you want to delete a comment you’ve made on someone else’s post, follow these steps:

Open Instagram: Launch the Instagram app on your mobile device or access Instagram through a web browser on your computer. Log In: Ensure that you are logged in to your Instagram account. Find the Comment: Go to the post on which you left the comment. Delete Your Comment: On Mobile : Locate your comment, tap and hold it, and a menu will appear. Select “Delete” to remove your comment.

: Locate your comment, tap and hold it, and a menu will appear. Select “Delete” to remove your comment. On Desktop: Hover your mouse pointer over your comment, and the three-dot icon (···) will appear to the right. Click on it and select “Delete” to delete your comment.

Keep in Mind

Deleted comments cannot be retrieved, so be sure you want to remove a comment before taking action.

Instagram may update its features, so the steps mentioned here are based on the platform’s current functionalities as of the last knowledge update in September 2021.

Also Read: How to Find Saved Reels on Instagram

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...