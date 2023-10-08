How To Delete Facebook Account Permanently

Deleting your Facebook account is a permanent action, and your data cannot be recovered. Make sure you have a backup of any essential information you might need in the future, such as photos and contacts.

How to delete your Facebook account on phone:

For Android:

Open the Facebook App: Locate and tap the Facebook app icon on your Android device to open the app. Access Settings: Tap the three horizontal lines in the upper-right corner of the app (the menu icon). This will open the navigation menu. Scroll Down and Select “Settings & Privacy”: Scroll down the menu and tap “Settings & Privacy” to expand this section. Choose “Settings”: Under “Settings & Privacy,” tap “Settings.” Scroll Down and Find “Account Ownership and Control”: Keep scrolling down until you find the “Account Ownership and Control” section. Tap “Deactivation and Deletion”: Under this section, you’ll see the option to “Deactivate and Deletion.” Tap on it. Select “Delete Account”: On the next screen, tap “Delete Account.” Confirm Password: You’ll be prompted to enter your Facebook password to confirm your identity. Delete Your Account: After entering your password, tap “Continue” to proceed. Confirm Deletion: Facebook will provide some information about the deletion process. To finalize the deletion, tap “Delete Account.” Enter Your Password Again: You might be asked to enter your password one more time for security purposes. Delete Account: After confirming your password again, tap “Delete Account.” Your account will now be scheduled for deletion.

How do I permanently delete my account from Facebook?

For iOS (iPhone/iPad):

Open the Facebook App: Locate and tap the Facebook app icon on your iPhone or iPad to open the app. Access Settings: Tap the three horizontal lines in the bottom-right corner of the app (the menu icon). This will open the navigation menu. Scroll Down and Select “Settings & Privacy”: Scroll down the menu and tap “Settings & Privacy” to expand this section. Choose “Settings”: Under “Settings & Privacy,” tap “Settings.” Scroll Down and Find “Account Ownership and Control”: Keep scrolling down until you find the “Account Ownership and Control” section. Tap “Deactivation and Deletion”: Under this section, you’ll see the option to “Deactivate and Deletion.” Tap on it. Select “Delete Account”: On the next screen, tap “Delete Account.” Confirm Password: You’ll be prompted to enter your Facebook password to confirm your identity. Delete Your Account: After entering your password, tap “Continue” to proceed. Confirm Deletion: Facebook will provide some information about the deletion process. To finalize the deletion, tap “Delete Account.” Enter Your Password Again: You might be asked to enter your password one more time for security purposes. Delete Account: After confirming your password again, tap “Delete Account.” Your account will now be scheduled for deletion.

Remember that it may take some time for Facebook to permanently delete your account. During this time, if you log in or use your Facebook account in any way, the deletion process may be canceled. Be patient and avoid using Facebook until you receive confirmation that your account has been deleted.

