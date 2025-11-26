How To Delete Recordings On DStv Explora

Deleting recordings on a DStv Explora helps you free up space and keep your playlist organised. Many households rely on PVR recording to catch up on missed shows, and over time the playlist can fill up quickly. Removing old or unwanted recordings makes the decoder run more smoothly and ensures there is always space for new content. Below is a clear guide with an introduction and numbered subheadings, written in the same style as your previous articles.

Open the Playlist on Your DStv Explora

Start by pressing the PVR or Playlist button on your DStv remote. This opens the list of all recorded shows and series. If you have many recordings, scroll slowly to allow the playlist to load everything. Once you see the recordings, choose the one you want to remove. Each recording shows its title, duration and how much space it consumes.

Select the Recording You Want to Delete

Use the arrow keys to highlight the specific movie, episode or program you no longer want to keep. When highlighted, press OK on the remote. This opens a small menu showing options like “Play,” “Keep,” “Protect” or “Delete.” If the program is protected and cannot be deleted yet, you will need to remove the protection before proceeding.

Delete the Recording Using the On-Screen Options

From the options listed, scroll to Delete and press OK. The decoder will ask you to confirm whether you want to delete the recording permanently. Select Yes to proceed. The recording will be removed instantly, and the available storage space will update automatically. If you change your mind before confirming, simply press the Back button to exit.

Delete Entire Series Folders

If you have recorded a full series, the Explora groups episodes into folders. You can delete the entire folder instead of deleting episodes one by one. Highlight the folder, press OK, then choose Delete folder. Confirm the deletion. This is the quickest way to remove multiple recordings at once and free up big chunks of space.

Remove Protected Recordings Before Deleting

Some recordings are marked as Protected, meaning they cannot be deleted until protection is removed. Highlight the recording and choose Unprotect or toggle the “Keep” setting. Once unprotected, go back to the options menu and select Delete. This is useful when you want to clear older recordings you once intended to keep.

Check Storage Space After Deleting

Press the i (information) button while in the playlist to view current storage space. This helps you know how much space has been freed. If you still need more space, continue deleting large programs like movies, sports recordings or long series episodes.

